Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
JIM SHARPE

3 years on, can we ever recover from COVID’s crazy?

Mar 7, 2023, 11:52 AM | Updated: 11:55 am
Consumers apply face masks as they stand in line for Sephora at the Arrowhead Towne Center on June ...
Consumers apply face masks as they stand in line for Sephora at the Arrowhead Towne Center on June 20, 2020, in Glendale, Arizona. (File Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(File Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Jim Sharpe's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

When Gov. Katie Hobbs declared Monday of this week as COVID-19 Memorial Day in Arizona, I was wondering why she chose March 6. Didn’t then-Gov. Doug Ducey declare the COVID public health emergency on March 12, 2020? 

But the answer was simple: March 6, this year, fell on the first Monday in March — the day each year which will be Arizona’s COVID-19 Memorial Day going forward.

But March 6, 2020, was a huge COVID start date for my family. It was a rainy Friday afternoon immediately preceding spring break when I picked my two little girls up from school and we ran to the car with their St. Patrick’s Day art projects.

I laid out their paper leprechauns and four-leaf clovers on a shelf in the garage to dry, and they remained there for months as a symbol of my kids’ lives being ripped from them: a spring break that went until September, followed by schools that closed and opened for months afterward.

RELATED STORIES

COVID took a toll on my family — from my kids’ emotional problems (caused by them being robbed of a normal school experience for almost two years) — to my dad dying from the virus.

But, through it all, I tried to not go off the deep end in either direction. 

I started out extra cautious. In the first days of COVID, when I arrived home from work, I’d strip to my skivvies in the garage and run to the shower before I had contact with my family. 

Eventually, however, I ended up demanding that my kids’ school open, and the government stop telling businesses to stay closed (and, instead, insist that those who were at high risk be the ones to stay home).

When I got COVID in January of last year, I stayed home so that I didn’t get someone else sick even though the worst complication I had was a sore back from watching the entire Netflix library from bed.

I credit the vaccine for my mild case — so, obviously, I didn’t believe that the shot implanted a microchip in my body.

But almost as crazy to me is that anyone thinks that the COVID-19 coronavirus couldn’t possibly have been released (even accidentally) from the only lab experimenting with coronaviruses located anywhere near (actually in) the Chinese city where the disease was first detected.

I made a promise on the radio last year to not lecture anyone to get vaccinated if people promised to not say crazy crap about the vaccine and cause more old folks to end up like my dad: unvaccinated and dead.

Unfortunately, the era of misinformation came of age during COVID, and it’s what I worry most about from which America may never recover.

Jim Sharpe

(Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)...
Jim Sharpe

Arizona is being dragged down with anti-drag threats and laws

Arizona isn't benefiting from anti-drag threats, like the one in Tempe, and proposed anti-drag laws, writes KTAR News host Jim Sharpe.
15 days ago
Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks on stage at the Conservative Political...
Jim Sharpe

Why Kari Lake should tell Katie Hobbs to get a face tattoo

To ensure a fair election, KTAR News host Jim Sharpe has an outlandish idea: Kari Lake should insist Katie Hobbs get a face tattoo so the electorate can tell Hobbs apart from her twin sister.
7 months ago
(Twitter Photo/@RepAndyBiggsAZ)...
Jim Sharpe

Andy Biggs, Italian satellites and other GOP lunacy came out of Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing

What came out of Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing -- including the claim U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona asked for a presidential pardon -- has KTAR News host Jim Sharpe believing some Republicans should be happy Donald Trump lost.
9 months ago
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)...
Jim Sharpe

How did fewer Arizona drivers equal more road rage?

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe is peeved since road rage incidents in Arizona seem to be climbing despite fewer drivers on the road.
11 months ago
(AP Photo/David Goldman)...
Jim Sharpe

Too many ‘mental’ members in Arizona Legislature

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe wonders why Republican Arizona Legislature members continue to push bills that propagate the idea there was widespread election fraud in 2020.
12 months ago
(Screenshot via Maricopa County Attorney's Office YouTube)...
Jim Sharpe

Failing future — and current — victims means Maricopa County Attorney Adel should resign

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe believes Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel should resign after her office failed current -- and likely future -- victims by missing a charging deadline for about 200 cases.
12 months ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
3 years on, can we ever recover from COVID’s crazy?