Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Detectives seeking information on fatal shooting in north Phoenix

Mar 6, 2023, 8:00 PM | Updated: 8:41 pm
(Pixabay Photo)...
(Pixabay Photo)
(Pixabay Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOIENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a north Phoenix business Sunday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Cactus Road and 31st Avenue to a shooting at around 10:15 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Police found 43-year-old Chris Gonzales with serious injuries, and the man was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.

Detectives responded to investigate what led to the shooting.

RELATED STORIES

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

No other details about the shooting were made immediately available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Suspect down after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

Police started investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in southeast Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said.
24 hours ago
George Alan Kelly enters court for his preliminary hearing in Nogales Justice Court in Nogales, Ari...
Associated Press

Arizona rancher pleads not guilty in Mexican man’s shooting death

An Arizona rancher accused of killing a Mexican man on his land near the U.S.-Mexico border has pleaded not guilty to murder.
24 hours ago
Amber-Leah Valentine (left), 41, Jon Imes (middle), 41, and Richard Pounds (right), 34. (Mohave Cou...
KTAR.com

Parents arrested for concealing dead teenager’s body, lying to deputies in Kingman

Three people were booked in connection to the abandonment of a dead body and child abuse, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said.
24 hours ago
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)...
KTAR.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Glendale convenience store

Check your pockets -- A lucky player in the Valley has winning numbers with the Arizona Lottery from over the weekend.
24 hours ago
David Lujan (Children's Action Alliance Photo)...
Kevin Stone

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs nominates Child Safety director after pulling initial pick

After withdrawing her initial Department of Child Safety director pick last month, Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday nominated a former state lawmaker to the cabinet post.
24 hours ago
(Arizona Humane Society Photo)...
KTAR.com

AHS offers half-price adoptions for all pets in Scottsdale through end of the week

The Arizona Humane Society is offering half-price adoptions for all pets at its Scottsdale location through Sunday.
24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
Detectives seeking information on fatal shooting in north Phoenix