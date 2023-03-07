Detectives seeking information on fatal shooting in north Phoenix

PHOIENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a north Phoenix business Sunday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Cactus Road and 31st Avenue to a shooting at around 10:15 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Police found 43-year-old Chris Gonzales with serious injuries, and the man was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.

Detectives responded to investigate what led to the shooting.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

No other details about the shooting were made immediately available.

