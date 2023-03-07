PHOENIX — Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G and Berner will stop by the Valley on their 33-city High School Reunion Tour this summer.

The show, featuring DJ Drama, will light up the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (formerly Ak-Chin Pavilion) in Phoenix on Aug. 23 at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. while presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. on Live Nation’s website.

Snoop Dogg recently performed at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale ahead of Super Bowl LVII at Shaquille O’Neal’s Fun House Big Game Weekend event last month.

The legend from Long Beach, Calif., has sold 35 million albums worldwide after rising to stardom during the 1990s. His first album, “Doggystyle,” dropped in 1993 and reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s hip-hop and top 200 charts. “Gin and Juice” and “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?” are among the most popular songs on the record.

In 1994, Warren G — also from Long Beach — released the single “Regulate” with the late Nate Dogg which propelled his album, “G Funk Era,” to triple platinum status.

Khalifa, the youngest artist on the tour, reached global fame in 2011 with commercial hits such as “Black and Yellow” and “No Sleep.” He earned the “Top New Artist” honor at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards.

He and Snoop Dogg collaborated on the song “Young, Wild and Free” in 2011 that climbed to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. The song appeared on the soundtrack of “Mac and Devin Go to High School,” a 2012 comedy film starring the two rappers about a high school valedictorian (Khalifa) and a 15th-year senior (Snoop Dogg).

The tour begins on July 7 in Vancouver and concludes on Aug. 27 in Irvine, Calif.

