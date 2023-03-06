Close
ARIZONA NEWS

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Glendale convenience store

Mar 6, 2023, 4:00 PM
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)...
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A lucky player in the Valley had winning numbers with the Arizona Lottery from over the weekend.

In the West Valley, a Powerball player purchased a $50,000 ticket on Saturday.

The ticket was purchased at 4 Sons Food Store located in Glendale at 51st Avenue, south of the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway.

The winning numbers were 10, 16, 18, 40 and 66 with a Powerball of 16. The winner also paid an additional $1 to activate the power play feature, which tripled their winnings.

Prizes can be redeemed within 180 days of winning.

Individuals who claim a prize of $100,000 of more can choose to remain anonymous despite their city and county being made public.

