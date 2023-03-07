Suspect in Phoenix murder case from January has been arrested

PHOENIX — A suspect in a fatal shooting in Phoenix over a month ago was arrested last week, authorities said.

Alexander Medina, 26, was booked Friday into Maricopa County Jail on counts of second-degree murder and hindering prosecution.

Phoenix Police investigators believe Medina was involved in the death of 33-year-old Alexis Villegas, who was killed on Jan. 27.

The shooting occurred near 35th and Missouri avenues just after 2:15 p.m.

Officers found Villegas with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Villegas apparently was involved in a fight with multiple men before the shooting, police said.

Police didn’t say how they connected Medina to the case. Another suspect, who was not identified, remains outstanding, police said.

Medina was being held on a $1 million bond. His next court appearance was set for Thursday.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

