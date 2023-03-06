95-year-old woman killed in Phoenix collision caused by red light runner

PHOENIX — A woman in her 90s was killed in a Sunday morning collision caused by a red light runner in west Phoenix, authorities said.

Three vehicles were involved in the wreck around 7:45 a.m. at 67th Avenue and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Two women were in a white passenger vehicle traveling south on 67th Avenue that entered the intersection on a green light, police said.

“A brown vehicle heading east on Broadway Road failed to stop on a red light at 67th Avenue and collided with the white vehicle,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a press release.

“After the initial collision, the vehicles crashed into a black pickup that was stopped in the intersection waiting to make a left turn.”

The women in the white vehicle were taken to a hospital in serious condition. Arbutus Wood, 95, later died of her injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made in the incident, which remains under investigation.

