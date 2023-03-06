Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

95-year-old woman killed in Phoenix collision caused by red light runner

Mar 6, 2023, 12:30 PM
(Pixabay Photo)...
(Pixabay Photo)
(Pixabay Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A woman in her 90s was killed in a Sunday morning collision caused by a red light runner in west Phoenix, authorities said.

Three vehicles were involved in the wreck around 7:45 a.m. at 67th Avenue and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Two women were in a white passenger vehicle traveling south on 67th Avenue that entered the intersection on a green light, police said.

“A brown vehicle heading east on Broadway Road failed to stop on a red light at 67th Avenue and collided with the white vehicle,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a press release.

“After the initial collision, the vehicles crashed into a black pickup that was stopped in the intersection waiting to make a left turn.”

RELATED STORIES

The women in the white vehicle were taken to a hospital in serious condition. Arbutus Wood, 95, later died of her injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made in the incident, which remains under investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Sprouts Farmers Market)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix-based Sprouts plans to open 30 stores, close 11 in coming months

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market said it plans to open 30 more stores but close 11 over the next months as it continues to move away from a larger footprint.
13 hours ago
Mark Finchem speaks at a campaign rally attended by former President Donald Trump in Mesa, Arizona...
Kevin Stone

Judge sanctions Arizona Republican for ‘groundless’ election challenge

An Arizona judge issued sanctions against Mark Finchem and his attorney for acting "in bad faith" by filing a "groundless" election lawsuit last year.
13 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix police fatally shoot man they say pulled out gun at scene of shooting

Police shot and killed a man who pulled out a gun while they tried to arrest him in Phoenix on Sunday night, authorities said.
13 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/Goodyear Police)...
KTAR.com

Missing police dog found after hourslong search in West Valley

An hourslong search for a missing West Valley police dog ended Monday morning with the animal located and back home, authorities said.
13 hours ago
(Unsplash Photo)...
KTAR.com

Woman killed, 3 men hurt in utility terrain vehicle crash in Apache Junction

One person died and three others were injured after a utility terrain vehicle crashed in Apache Junction early Sunday, authorities said.
13 hours ago
(Phoenix Zoo photo)...
Alex Weiner

Arabian oryx calves born at Phoenix Zoo as species continues to rebound

The Phoenix Zoo has been a longtime player in Arabian Oryx conservation, and two calves were born at the facility on Feb. 13.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
95-year-old woman killed in Phoenix collision caused by red light runner