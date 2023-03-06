Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Missing police dog found after hourslong search in West Valley

Mar 6, 2023, 7:30 AM | Updated: 9:08 am
(Twitter Photo/Goodyear Police)...
(Twitter Photo/Goodyear Police)
(Twitter Photo/Goodyear Police)
BY

PHOEINX – An hourslong search for a missing West Valley police dog ended Monday morning with the animal located and back home, authorities said.

The Avondale Police Department said Rico the K-9 got away from his handler’s home near Lower Buckeye and Estrella parkways while they were off duty.

Police warned the dog was considered dangerous and was not to be approached if spotted by the public.

RELATED STORIES

Officers from the Goodyear Police Department helped with the search, as well as Avondale Animal Control and Maricopa County Animal Control.

The 90-pound tan Malinois had last been seen near 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Parkway.

Goodyear police sent school resource officers to campuses in the area as a precaution.

Authorities went up in a helicopter and deployed a drone Sunday night to try to find the dog.

