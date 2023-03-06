Missing police dog found after hourslong search in West Valley

PHOEINX – An hourslong search for a missing West Valley police dog ended Monday morning with the animal located and back home, authorities said.

The Avondale Police Department said Rico the K-9 got away from his handler’s home near Lower Buckeye and Estrella parkways while they were off duty.

Police warned the dog was considered dangerous and was not to be approached if spotted by the public.

Officers from the Goodyear Police Department helped with the search, as well as Avondale Animal Control and Maricopa County Animal Control.

K9 Rico has been found! A big thank-you to everyone who has assisted us this morning in locating Rico and getting him safely home! 💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/Xr948Yj04I — Avondale Police (@AZAvondalePD) March 6, 2023

The 90-pound tan Malinois had last been seen near 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Parkway.

Goodyear police sent school resource officers to campuses in the area as a precaution.

Authorities went up in a helicopter and deployed a drone Sunday night to try to find the dog.

