ARIZONA NEWS
Suspect down after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
Mar 5, 2023, 7:47 PM
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect injured on Sunday, authorities said.
The shooting occurred near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.
There are no outstanding suspects.
No additional information was made available. This is a developing story.
