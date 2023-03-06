Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police fatally shoot man they say pulled out gun at scene of shooting

Mar 6, 2023, 8:08 AM | Updated: 8:20 am
PHOENIX — Police shot and killed a man who pulled out a gun while they tried to arrest him Sunday night, authorities said.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a medical call near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard around 6:45 p.m., and the Phoenix Police Department was called about a shooting in the area a few minutes later, Sgt. Philip Krynsky told reporters at the scene.

While fire department responders treated an injured woman, they learned she’d been shot.

Officers then initiated a shooting investigation and were directed to a man at the scene.

“They moved in to arrest the man, at which point he got up, pulled out a firearm from his waistband, and it was a struggle with multiple officers for that gun,” Krynsky said. “And that’s when the officer-involved shooting occurred.”

The man, who wasn’t identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A handgun was recovered after the incident.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details were immediately available.

