Man critically injured after colliding into Phoenix power pole

PHOENIX — A man is critically injured after his vehicle collided into a power pole in Phoenix early Friday, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 a.m. near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.

The driver was traveling northbound on 51st Avenue when he went off the road and struck the power pole, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

The man was taken to a hospital where he is being treated with serious critical injuries, police said.

The events leading up to the collision remain under investigation.

No additional information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.