Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Judge declares mistrial in Tucson for man charged in girl’s death

Mar 5, 2023, 12:00 PM
(Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Getty Images)...
(Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Getty Images)
(Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A mistrial was declared after a jury in southern Arizona was unable to reach a verdict on a murder charge against a man accused of killing a 6-year-old girl.

The Arizona Daily Star reports a judge declared the mistrial Friday in the case against Christopher M. Clements, who was charged with murder in the death of Isabel Celis. Isabel was reported missing from her bedroom in her parents’ home in Tucson in April 2012.

In a separate case last year, Clements was sentenced to life in prison for the 2014 death of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez.

A different Pima County Superior Court jury heard Clements’ murder trial involving Celis.

RELATED STORIES

Defense attorneys pointed to the lack of physical evidence, with no fingerprints or DNA connecting Clements to Isabel’s disappearance or death.

Prosecutors acknowledged that but called the circumstantial evidence, including Clements’ computer and cellphone records, “overwhelming.”

Clements, a convicted sex offender with a long criminal record, was arrested in 2018 and indicted on 22 felony counts in the girls’ deaths.

Gonzalez disappeared while walking to a friend’s house in June 2014 and authorities said her body was found days later.

Celis’ remains were not recovered until 2017. Authorities said Clements was identified as a suspect in March of that year after he led federal investigators to her remains in exchange for the dropping of unrelated charges.

Clements said he had nothing to do with Celis’ death and he only knew the location of the body, according to authorities.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mexican wolves (Canis lupus baileyi) are seen at the Guadalajara Zoo in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Feb...
Alex Weiner

Mexican wolf conservation efforts hit milestone: ‘We are seeing recovery occurring’

The Mexican wolf population in the U.S. surpassed 200 individuals in 2020 for the first time since reintroductions began in 1998.
15 hours ago
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...
KTAR.com

Woman facing charges related to adopted son’s death extradited to Maricopa County

A woman who faces charges related to her adopted son's death several years ago in Buckeye was extradited to Maricopa County on Friday, authorities said.
15 hours ago
Follow @KTAR923...
KTAR.com

2 children dead following Phoenix condo fire that killed 3 other family members

Two children who were fighting for their lives died on Saturday after a house fire in Phoenix killed three other family members last week, authorities said.
15 hours ago
Dr. Heather Swanson, wildlife ecologist for the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, hold...
Alex Weiner

How to avoid spreading invasive New Zealand mudsnails in Arizona waterways

The New Zealand mudsnail is only 4-6 millimeters in length but can out-compete and replace populations of Arizona snails.
15 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Mesa COVID-19 rental, utility assistance program concludes

Mesa's Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program to assist residents during the pandemic closed, the city announced on Wednesday. 
15 hours ago
(Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)...
Wills Rice

Bike Week returns to Valley in March with big local economic impact

Bike Week is returning to Scottsdale in March with its eyes set on another year of greatly impacting the local economy.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Judge declares mistrial in Tucson for man charged in girl’s death