ARIZONA NEWS

Woman facing charges related to adopted son’s death extradited to Maricopa County

Mar 5, 2023, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:28 am
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
PHOENIX — A woman who faces charges related to her adopted son’s death several years ago in Buckeye was extradited to Maricopa County on Friday, authorities said.

Crystal Wilson, 54, was arrested in Gainesville, Georgia, where she’d been living for several years, in December.

She was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail and will face charges of either abandonment or concealment of a dead body, the Buckeye Police Department said in a press release.

Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall said in December there wasn’t enough evidence to charge her with homicide.

The announcement of her arrest came more than six years after Jesse Wilson went missing from his West Valley home.

Jesse went missing in July 2016. Crystal Wilson told police at the time that he ran away from home after she put him to bed.

His remains were found in March 2018 on the side of the road near Broadway Road and State Route 85, about 6 miles from his home.

Woman facing charges related to adopted son’s death extradited to Maricopa County