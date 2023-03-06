Buckeye police suspect alleged child molester assaulted multiple victims

PHOENIX — Police in Buckeye are reaching out to the public for assistance as they investigate a case against an alleged child molester.

Police say they arrested Buckeye resident John Sorrow, 29, on Feb. 23 for allegedly touching a 10-year-old victim inappropriately.

BPD needs your assistance in an active child sex abuse case. On 2/23, detectives arrested 29yo John Sorrow after investigating allegations he inappropriately touched a 10yo victim. Detectives believe there may be other victims. If you have info, please call 623-349-6411. pic.twitter.com/D118Tjqld1 — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) March 1, 2023

Police believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Buckeye Police at 623-349-6411.

