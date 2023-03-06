Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Buckeye police suspect alleged child molester assaulted multiple victims

Mar 6, 2023, 4:25 AM
(Facebook Photo/Buckeye AZ Police Department)
PHOENIX — Police in Buckeye are reaching out to the public for assistance as they investigate a case against an alleged child molester.

Police say they arrested Buckeye resident John Sorrow, 29, on Feb. 23 for allegedly touching a 10-year-old victim inappropriately.

Police believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Buckeye Police at 623-349-6411.

