Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Inaugural Arizona Taco & Margarita Festival comes to Glendale in March

Mar 6, 2023, 4:15 AM | Updated: 6:07 am
(Arizona Taco & Margarita Fest photo)...
(Arizona Taco & Margarita Fest photo)
(Arizona Taco & Margarita Fest photo)
Wills Rice's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The inaugural Arizona Taco & Margarita Festival is coming to State Farm Stadium on Saturday.

The one-day event will take place on the Great Lawn will feature dozens of local restaurants, food trucks and carts serving up a variety of tacos and related food items, according to a press release.

Of course, a taco festival is not complete without a drink to pair with it.

There will be different bars and beverage carts with margaritas, tequila, beer and other nonalcoholic drinks.

RELATED STORIES

On top of the food and drinks, there will be live music, kids activities and much more, according to the release.

The party kicks off at noon and runs until 6 p.m.

General admission tickets will be $10 and VIP tickets cost $50. Children 12 and under get in for free.

For more information on the festival and ticket options, head online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix police fatally shoot man they say pulled out gun at scene of shooting

Police shot and killed a man who pulled out a gun while they tried to arrest him Sunday night, authorities said.
9 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/Goodyear Police)...
KTAR.com

Missing police dog found after hourslong search in West Valley

An hourslong search for a missing West Valley police dog ended Monday morning with the animal located and back home, authorities said.
9 hours ago
(Unsplash Photo)...
KTAR.com

Woman killed, 3 men hurt in utility terrain vehicle crash in Apache Junction

One person died and three others were injured after a utility terrain vehicle crashed in Apache Junction early Sunday, authorities said.
9 hours ago
(Phoenix Zoo photo)...
Alex Weiner

Arabian oryx calves born at Phoenix Zoo as species continues to rebound

The Phoenix Zoo has been a longtime player in Arabian Oryx conservation, and two calves were born at the facility on Feb. 13.
9 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Buckeye AZ Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Buckeye police suspect alleged child molester assaulted multiple victims

Police in Buckeye are reaching out to the public for assistance as they investigate a case against an alleged child molester.
9 hours ago
The Diana E. and Paul B. Smith Butterfly Nursery inside the Desert Botanical Garden’s Majestic Ma...
Sarah Min Heller | Cronkite News

Desert Botanical Garden nurtures endangered monarchs and native butterflies

Butterflies are back at the Desert Botanical Garden, which has been working for years to help boost the endangered butterfly’s population.
9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Inaugural Arizona Taco & Margarita Festival comes to Glendale in March