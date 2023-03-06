Inaugural Arizona Taco & Margarita Festival comes to Glendale in March

PHOENIX — The inaugural Arizona Taco & Margarita Festival is coming to State Farm Stadium on Saturday.

The one-day event will take place on the Great Lawn will feature dozens of local restaurants, food trucks and carts serving up a variety of tacos and related food items, according to a press release.

Of course, a taco festival is not complete without a drink to pair with it.

There will be different bars and beverage carts with margaritas, tequila, beer and other nonalcoholic drinks.

On top of the food and drinks, there will be live music, kids activities and much more, according to the release.

The party kicks off at noon and runs until 6 p.m.

General admission tickets will be $10 and VIP tickets cost $50. Children 12 and under get in for free.

For more information on the festival and ticket options, head online.

