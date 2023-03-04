PHOENIX — The 33rd annual Glendale Folk and Heritage Festival will bring hundreds of performers to Historic Sahuaro Ranch Park on Saturday and Sunday.

The free event will highlight historical Arizona-based bluegrass music through performances and workshops, with over 400 acts taking six stages.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, and visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the shows.

“The Folk and Heritage Festival is a beloved event in Glendale as the city remains committed to its roots,” Glendale Special Events Program Manager Dawn Marquez said in a press release. “You will find new elements this year, as we strive to keep it exciting and fresh yet keep the original traditions.”

Workshops will offers attendees the chance to learn how to play spoons, saws, ukuleles, harmonicas, swing guitars and pennywhistles.

The Bookmans Musical Instrument Petting Zoo will return back for children to try new percussion and string instruments.

For artists 18 years old and up, the Plein Air Painting Competition is set for Saturday with registration from 8-10:30 a.m. and submissions due at 3 p.m. Painters can work with oil, watercolor, acrylic or pastel in the competition, and judging will take place at the festival site.

Food and drink vendors will be present, and performance schedules can be found online.

