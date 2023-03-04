Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Walmart Health unveils plan to open 6 centers in metro Phoenix

Mar 3, 2023, 8:00 PM
(Walmart Photo)...
(Walmart Photo)
(Walmart Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Walmart plans to open multiple health centers in metro Phoenix as the retail giant expands its medical services initiative.

The company said Thursday it will open 28 more Walmart Health centers in 2024, including the Arizona debut, bringing the national total to nearly 80.

The breakdown of the new facilities is six in the Valley, 10 in metro Dallas, eight in metro Houston and four in the Kansas City, Missouri, area.

“With this growth in 2024, we will nearly double our current footprint, offering accessible, convenient and affordable care in two new states and expanding our presence in Texas to help the communities we serve live better, healthier lives,” Dr. David Carmouche, Walmart senior vice president for omnichannel care, said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

The announcement didn’t include the specific locations or opening dates for the new clinics, which will be built inside Walmart Supercenters.

The health centers will offer a variety of services, including primary care, dental care, behavioral health, labs and X-rays.

Walmart currently runs 32 centers and is adding 17 this year in Florida.

A spokeswoman said the centers will serve patients of all ages. But Walmart also is working with the health care giant UnitedHealth Group to provide value-based care to some people with Medicare Advantage coverage.

Those are privately run versions of the federal government’s Medicare program mostly for people aged 65 and older.

Value-based care is an approach to medicine that is growing popular with bill payers like the federal government. It essentially rewards doctors for keeping patients healthy instead of paying them for every service they perform.

The idea is to help patients stay on their medications, control chronic health problems such as diabetes and avoid hospital stays and other expensive care.

Last month, CVS Health said it would pay $10.6 billion to buy the clinic operator Oak Street Health, which also specializes in value-based care.

Walmart opened its first health care center in 2019. The retailer runs more than 4,700 stores in the United States and 600 Sam’s Club locations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Tom Brundy points to a newly built irrigation canal on one of the fields at his farm Tuesday, Feb. ...
Associated Press

Southwest farmers reluctant to idle farmland to save water

There is a growing sense that fallowing will have to be part of the solution to the increasingly desperate drought in the West.
21 hours ago
A young bison calf stands in a pond with its herd at Bull Hollow, Okla., on Sept. 27, 2022. The cal...
Associated Press

US aims to restore bison herds to Native American lands after near extinction

U.S. officials will work to restore more large bison herds to Native American lands under a Friday order from Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.
21 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Ginette Rossi)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix high school teacher wins Gaydos and Chad’s teacher tribute

A Valley high school teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM's The Gaydos and Chad Show's Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for February, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers.
21 hours ago
(Photo by Getty Images)...
KTAR.com

Maricopa County rejects Rio Verde Foothills water proposal, calls for Scottsdale to use private provider

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Friday nixed a proposal from Scottsdale to temporarily supply water to Rio Verde Foothills.
21 hours ago
Carlos Hernandez (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...
KTAR.com

Police identify, arrest suspect in Phoenix fatal shooting case

Police arrested a suspect Thursday in a fatal shooting nearly three weeks earlier in Phoenix's Historic Grand Avenue district.
21 hours ago
Aaron Gunches (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry Photo)...
Kevin Stone

Arizona Gov. Hobbs says state won’t carry out new execution warrant

Gov. Katie Hobbs said Friday the state will not carry out the execution warrant granted by the Arizona Supreme Court a day earlier.
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Walmart Health unveils plan to open 6 centers in metro Phoenix