Walmart Health unveils plan to open 6 centers in metro Phoenix

PHOENIX — Walmart plans to open multiple health centers in metro Phoenix as the retail giant expands its medical services initiative.

The company said Thursday it will open 28 more Walmart Health centers in 2024, including the Arizona debut, bringing the national total to nearly 80.

The breakdown of the new facilities is six in the Valley, 10 in metro Dallas, eight in metro Houston and four in the Kansas City, Missouri, area.

“With this growth in 2024, we will nearly double our current footprint, offering accessible, convenient and affordable care in two new states and expanding our presence in Texas to help the communities we serve live better, healthier lives,” Dr. David Carmouche, Walmart senior vice president for omnichannel care, said in a press release.

The announcement didn’t include the specific locations or opening dates for the new clinics, which will be built inside Walmart Supercenters.

The health centers will offer a variety of services, including primary care, dental care, behavioral health, labs and X-rays.

Walmart currently runs 32 centers and is adding 17 this year in Florida.

A spokeswoman said the centers will serve patients of all ages. But Walmart also is working with the health care giant UnitedHealth Group to provide value-based care to some people with Medicare Advantage coverage.

Those are privately run versions of the federal government’s Medicare program mostly for people aged 65 and older.

Value-based care is an approach to medicine that is growing popular with bill payers like the federal government. It essentially rewards doctors for keeping patients healthy instead of paying them for every service they perform.

The idea is to help patients stay on their medications, control chronic health problems such as diabetes and avoid hospital stays and other expensive care.

Last month, CVS Health said it would pay $10.6 billion to buy the clinic operator Oak Street Health, which also specializes in value-based care.

Walmart opened its first health care center in 2019. The retailer runs more than 4,700 stores in the United States and 600 Sam’s Club locations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

