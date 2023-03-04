Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
DATA DOCTORS

Understanding email subscription notifications spamming

Mar 4, 2023, 5:00 AM
(Pexels Photo)...
(Pexels Photo)
(Pexels Photo)
Data Doctors's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

Q: Why am I being bombarded with email subscription notifications that I never signed up for, including a lot of foreign language sites, and what can I do about it?

A: We all experience a variety of junk messages on a regular basis, but when something like this happens, it’s clear that someone is behind this activity.

Your email address is publicly available, and there is no verification system in place to validate the use of it in these schemes.

What you are experiencing is known as “subscription bombing” used by those with ill intent for reasons that can range from being a nuisance to distracting you from other malicious activity.

The fact that lots of foreign websites are involved points to a scripting tool used by bad actors around the world.

Harassment

The internet is filled with people that find it amusing to cause others grief, and flooding someone’s inbox with junk messages has long been one of the tactics.

In some cases, the intent is to disrupt the victim’s daily activities by overwhelming their inbox to the point that getting to legitimate messages becomes laborious and frustrating.

It is often looked at as a type of “denial of service” attack because it can be so disruptive to the victim.

Malicious links

Another possibility is that they include a link that appears to be an unsubscribe button that links to a malicious landing page. The page attempts to compromise you by silently probing your device to see if it’s missing any security updates.

This is sometimes called a “drive-by download” because the malicious website can silently install malicious code onto your device by exploiting known security flaws.

This common attack is why keeping your device updated with the latest security patches and updates is so important.

It is never a good idea to unsubscribe from anything that you didn’t subscribe to in the first place, especially when it’s clear you’ve been targeted.

Distraction from the real attack

It is also possible that the onslaught is a diversionary tactic to distract your attention from a legitimate message notifying you of a change to an account or other fraudulent activity.

The intent is to overwhelm you to the point that you stop paying attention to any message that looks like an alert of any kind.

For this reason, it is critically important that you pay attention to all of the unusual messages you get so you don’t miss anything that would alert you to malicious activity.

What you can do

Unfortunately, there is no simple process to magically make this nuisance go away, so you’ll continue to receive the notifications for days, weeks or even months depending on the script used in the attack.

You may notice that many of the messages are asking you to confirm a subscription, which is known as a double opt-in process. If you don’t respond, you shouldn’t get anything else from that website.

If you don’t have 2-factor authentication setup on your critical online accounts, do so immediately to help protect yourself against account takeover attempts.

If you’re not sure how to do it, you can search for instructions by name here.

Changing your critical passwords to something you’ve never used before that’s at least 16 characters long is another solid security measure for this and many other exploits being used every day against you.

Data Doctors

(Mesa Police Department Photo)...
KTAR.com

Mesa police seeking 27-year-old woman wanted in murder case

Mesa police are searching for a 27-year-old woman wanted in a murder case after a man was found dead inside a bedroom in early February.
4 days ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Data Doctors

Benefits and concerns with using 3rd-party authentication apps

An alternative to setting up the text messaging-based authentication is by installing an app that provides the authentication codes.
7 days ago
Detail of a home office setup on a kitchen worktop, including a laptop computer with Zoom video con...
Data Doctors

What to know when buying a processor for a new computer

If you use your computer for complex tasks such as gaming, editing or programming, you’ll need to pay attention to the processor you buy.
14 days ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Data Doctors

Why scammers love using gift cards to steal money

The use of gift cards is a favorite vehicle by scammers to extract money from victims for a variety of reasons.
21 days ago
(Photo by Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)...
Data Doctors

Tips and tricks for restarting unresponsive computers

Malicious programs won’t appear with an icon on your taskbar or provide you with any indication that they’re running.
28 days ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Data Doctors

Finding the easiest ways to sell travel photos online

The quality of photos that smartphones are capable of capturing is spectacular and anyone can try selling them online.
1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Understanding email subscription notifications spamming