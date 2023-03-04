Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix passes source-of-income housing discrimination ban

Mar 4, 2023, 5:45 AM
(Photo illustration by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)...
(Photo illustration by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
(Photo illustration by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – The Phoenix City Council approved an ordinance that keeps landlords and sellers from discriminating against renters and buyers based on their source of income.

In an 8-1 vote Wednesday, councilmembers adopted the amended ordinance that is designed to prevent rejection of anyone using housing choice vouchers, checks from child support, Social Security disability benefits, veterans’ benefits, among others, as income.

Only Sal DiCiccio voted against the amendment.

“As we continue rising to the challenge of ensuring that Phoenicians can access affordable housing, this is another important step among the many others we’ve taken as a city,” Mayor Kate Gallego tweeted.

Anyone who is found to have discriminated against potential renters or buyers based on income source is subject to a first-offense fine of up to $2,500, with a step up in the amount for ensuing violations.

Other penalties include a daily fine of up to $2,500 for noncompliance of the policy.

The amendment won’t be enforced until after Attorney General Kris Mayes has reviewed a similar ordinance in Tucson that her predecessor Mark Brnovich said was a violation of state law in a December 2022 report.

“Phoenicians should not have to wait 3-5 years on a Section 8 Voucher waitlist, only to be turned away from using that very voucher,” Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari said in a press release.

She added there were over 15,000 residents on the waitlist.

