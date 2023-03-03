DPS involved in Phoenix shooting; suspect hospitalized

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Phoenix, authorities said.

The shooting happened near 23rd Avenue and Thomas Road, east of Interstate 17, around 3:40 p.m., according to DPS.

Troopers pulled over a bicyclist for a traffic violation and discovered the person had an outstanding warrant, officials said during a press conference.

The suspect took off when authorities attempted to bring him into custody, but was caught soon after.

After the suspect was tased he produced a weapon, which led to a trooper shooting him twice.

The suspect involved in the shooting is believed to be a Hispanic man in his 20s.

He was taken to a hospital for surgery, although police said his injuries didn’t appear life-threatening.

There were no injuries to any DPS troopers involved in the shooting.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was available.

