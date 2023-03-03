ARIZONA NEWS
DPS involved in Phoenix shooting; suspect hospitalized
PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Phoenix, authorities said.
The shooting happened near 23rd Avenue and Thomas Road, east of Interstate 17, around 3:40 p.m., according to DPS.
Troopers pulled over a bicyclist for a traffic violation and discovered the person had an outstanding warrant, officials said during a press conference.
The suspect took off when authorities attempted to bring him into custody, but was caught soon after.
After the suspect was tased he produced a weapon, which led to a trooper shooting him twice.
The suspect involved in the shooting is believed to be a Hispanic man in his 20s.
He was taken to a hospital for surgery, although police said his injuries didn’t appear life-threatening.
There were no injuries to any DPS troopers involved in the shooting.
An investigation remains ongoing.
No additional information was available.
