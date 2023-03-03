Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

DPS involved in Phoenix shooting; suspect hospitalized

Mar 2, 2023, 5:36 PM | Updated: 6:33 pm
(KTAR News Photo)...
(KTAR News Photo)
(KTAR News Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Phoenix, authorities said.

The shooting happened near 23rd Avenue and Thomas Road, east of Interstate 17, around 3:40 p.m., according to DPS.

Troopers pulled over a bicyclist for a traffic violation and discovered the person had an outstanding warrant, officials said during a press conference.

The suspect took off when authorities attempted to bring him into custody, but was caught soon after.

RELATED STORIES

After the suspect was tased he produced a weapon, which led to a trooper shooting him twice.

The suspect involved in the shooting is believed to be a Hispanic man in his 20s.

He was taken to a hospital for surgery, although police said his injuries didn’t appear life-threatening.

There were no injuries to any DPS troopers involved in the shooting.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A protestor holds a sign reading 'My Body My Choice' at a Women's March rally where Arizona Secreta...
Associated Press

Pregnancy center doctor appeals decision over Arizona abortion law

The medical director of anti-abortion pregnancy centers is asking the Arizona Supreme Court to review a lower court's decision on abortion.
19 hours ago
Cindy McCain (File photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...
Associated Press

US Ambassador Cindy McCain appointed head of UN World Food Program

U.S. Ambassador Cindy McCain was been appointed head of the U.N. World Food Program, officials announced on Tuesday.
19 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/Katie Hobbs)...
Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup: 2 cyclists killed, multiple injured in West Valley crash, Hobbs visits border

From the border to basketball, it’s been a busy week in the Valley of the Sun. Catch up by listening to this week's Arizona's News Roundup.
19 hours ago
(Salt River Project Photo)...
KTAR.com

Valley will get some of the runoff from SRP low-level Bartlett Dam water release

Public utility Salt River Project said Thursday it has begun low-level water releases from a reservoir northeast of Phoenix to make room for snowmelt runoff.
19 hours ago
(Phoenix Fire Department Photos)...
KTAR.com

3 family members dead, 2 fighting for lives after Phoenix condo fire

Three family members died and two others were fighting for their lives after firefighters pulled them from a burning condo in Phoenix. on Wednesday night.
19 hours ago
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)...
Kevin Stone

Most Arizona Republicans don’t think election was stolen from Kari Lake, poll finds

Most Arizona Republican voters don’t agree with Kari Lake’s charges that she was cheated out of the 2022 governor’s race, according to poll results.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
DPS involved in Phoenix shooting; suspect hospitalized