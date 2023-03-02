Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Bicycle rider dies after getting hit by 2 vehicles in Phoenix

Mar 2, 2023, 10:03 AM
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – A bicycle rider died after getting hit by two vehicles on a Phoenix street Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a collision on Cave Creek Road north of Hatcher Road around 10 p.m. and found the bicyclist on the ground, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The man, 25-year-old Noah Woodruff, died after being taken to a hospital, police said.

Detectives learned that Woodruff was trying cross Cave Creek Road outside a crosswalk and was hit by a car traveling north. Another vehicle behind the first one also struck him.

RELATED STORIES

Both drivers remained at the scene, and neither showed signs of impairment, police said.

No other details were made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Phoenix Fire Department Photos)...
KTAR.com

Man dead, 4 children in critical condition after late-night Phoenix condo fire

A man died and four children were rushed to the hospital after firefighters pulled them from a burning condo in Phoenix on Wednesday night.
11 hours ago
(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)...
Associated Press

Kari Lake asks Arizona Supreme Court to review challenge to election loss

Kari Lake, who lost the Arizona governor’s race to Katie Hobbs, has asked the state Supreme Court to review her challenge of election results.
11 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/Scottsdale Fire Department)...
KTAR.com

Winter storm brings a little snow to parts of metro Phoenix

Snowflakes and ice dropped on parts of metro Phoenix early Thursday, on the heels of the biggest rainstorm in months.
11 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Yuma Regional Medical Center)...
Taylor Tasler

Arizona hospital out more than $26M after providing medical care to migrant patients

The Yuma Regional Medical Center felt a surge of its own as migrants have racked up more than $26 million in medical bills over a year.
11 hours ago
Follow @GriseldaZetino...
Griselda Zetino

Supporters of Arizona’s school vouchers program march at State Capitol

Several hundred supporters of Arizona’s school vouchers program marched near the state Capitol on Wednesday, saying the program gives parents more education options for their kids.
11 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Tempe History Museum)...
KTAR.com

Tempe to celebrate history, culture, arts with weekend of festivities

Hayden's Ferry Days celebrates Tempe's history and culture this weekend with a gala reception Friday and free festival Sunday.
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
Bicycle rider dies after getting hit by 2 vehicles in Phoenix