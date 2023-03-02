Bicycle rider dies after getting hit by 2 vehicles in Phoenix

PHOENIX – A bicycle rider died after getting hit by two vehicles on a Phoenix street Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a collision on Cave Creek Road north of Hatcher Road around 10 p.m. and found the bicyclist on the ground, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The man, 25-year-old Noah Woodruff, died after being taken to a hospital, police said.

Detectives learned that Woodruff was trying cross Cave Creek Road outside a crosswalk and was hit by a car traveling north. Another vehicle behind the first one also struck him.

Both drivers remained at the scene, and neither showed signs of impairment, police said.

No other details were made available.

