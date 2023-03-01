Phoenix Zoo’s first Roars and Pours happy hour of the year is on tap

PHOENIX – What do live animals, dinosaurs, game shows and adult beverages have in common?

They’re all on tap Thursday night at the Phoenix Zoo’s first Roars and Pours happy hour of the year.

The three-hour event starts at 5:30 p.m. Like happy hour at a bar, attendees must be 21 or older. Admission is $10.

A variety of craft beer and wine will be sold so visitors can quench their thirst as they amble through select areas of the zoo grounds. All bars will also sell water.

The entry fee includes access to the ongoing animatronic Dinosaurs in the Desert exhibit.

Other activities include a Price is Right: Zoo Edition show and oversized yard games, including beer pong and corn hole.

The zoo’s camel rides ($5) and the Safari Cruiser ($4) will also operate during the event.

If you can’t make it this week, more Roars and Pours events are scheduled for April 6 and May 4.

