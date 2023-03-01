Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Zoo’s first Roars and Pours happy hour of the year is on tap

Mar 1, 2023, 12:08 PM
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY
(Phoenix Zoo Photo) (Phoenix Zoo Photo) (Phoenix Zoo Photo) (Phoenix Zoo Photo) (Phoenix Zoo Photo)

PHOENIX – What do live animals, dinosaurs, game shows and adult beverages have in common?

They’re all on tap Thursday night at the Phoenix Zoo’s first Roars and Pours happy hour of the year.

The three-hour event starts at 5:30 p.m. Like happy hour at a bar, attendees must be 21 or older. Admission is $10.

A variety of craft beer and wine will be sold so visitors can quench their thirst as they amble through select areas of the zoo grounds. All bars will also sell water.

RELATED STORIES

The entry fee includes access to the ongoing animatronic Dinosaurs in the Desert exhibit.

Other activities include a Price is Right: Zoo Edition show and oversized yard games, including beer pong and corn hole.

The zoo’s camel rides ($5) and the Safari Cruiser ($4) will also operate during the event.

If you can’t make it this week, more Roars and Pours events are scheduled for April 6 and May 4.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/M3F Fest)...
Kevin Stone

Here’s what you need to know about M3F music festival in Phoenix this weekend

More than 30 acts will cross three stages at Steele Indian School Park in midtown Phoenix during this weekend's M3F music festival.
12 hours ago
(WOW AZ Luxury Properties Rendering)...
KTAR.com

Not a typo: Price tag on super ritzy Paradise Valley estate set at $75 million

You're going to need a bigger wallet: A custom home priced at a jaw-dropping $75 million is going up in Paradise Valley, the builder and selling agent said.
12 hours ago
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, left, and Yuma Regional Medical Center President and CEO Robert Tre...
Alexis Waiss | Cronkite News

Arizona officials tell House committee about burdens of border situation

Pinal County's sheriff and the president and CEO of the Yuma Regional Medical Center testified as part of a House Homeland Security Committee.
12 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Queen Creek Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Queen Creek police arrest teenager after report of shots fired prompted search

A search prompted by reports of shots fired in Queen Creek ended when a teenager was detained Tuesday night, hours after a neighborhood was put on alert.
12 hours ago
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)...
Marcia Hammond

Flagstaff braces for another storm that could dump up to 2 feet of snow

Another winter storm began knocking around Flagstaff early Wednesday, with expectations of knee-deep snow over the next 24 hours.
12 hours ago
Riad Jaradeh lost loved ones in Turkey's recent earthquakes. (KTAR News Photo/Peter Samore)...
Peter Samore

North Phoenix church rallying for earthquake survivors in Turkey, Syria

A north Phoenix church with ties in Turkey are rallying for earthquake survivors in the transcontinental country and also Syria.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Phoenix Zoo’s first Roars and Pours happy hour of the year is on tap