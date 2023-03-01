Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

MLB sets up local media group, could broadcast 17 teams

Mar 1, 2023, 8:57 AM | Updated: 9:13 am
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media and answers questions during baseball spring train...

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media and answers questions during baseball spring training in Dunedin, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball added three executives to its new local media department as it prepares for a possible takeover of local broadcasts for 17 teams amid the financial deterioration of the Bally and AT&T SportsNet regional sports networks.

Doug Johnson was hired as senior vice president and executive producer of local media, Greg Pennell as senior vice president of local media and Kendall Burgess as vice president of local media technical operations, the commissioner’s office said Wednesday.

“These new hires are an important step in our preparation to address the changing landscape of MLB game distribution in light of the increasing challenges and pressure facing regional sports networks,” MLB chief revenue officer Noah Garden said in a statement.

Diamond Sports Group, the subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group that operates networks under the name Bally Sports, has the rights to 14 major league teams and skipped about $140 million in interest payments due Feb. 15. Diamond said as of Sept. 30 it had debt of $8.674 billion. The company has nearly $1 billion in rights payments, mostly to baseball teams, due in the first quarter this year, and a bankruptcy filing is possible.

Diamond owns rights to the broadcasts for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s AT&T SportsNet networks told the Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates last week that the companies do not have the money to make scheduled rights fee payments. The networks told the teams they have until March 31 to reclaim their broadcast rights and if there are not deals, the networks would file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Billy Chambers, who had been Sinclair’s chief financial offer, started work on Feb. 1 with MLB in a new position as executive vice president for local media. The new hires will report to Chambers.

Johnson, a 27-time Emmy Award winner, has been with AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and will be responsible for MLB’s locally produced games. Pennell oversaw Bally Sports Regional Networks’ day-to-day financial operations. Burgess was vice president of technical operations for Bally Sports.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - This aerial image taken with a drone, shows the closed beach after oil washed up in Newport ...
Associated Press

Shipping companies reach $97M California oil spill agreement

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Shipping companies will pay nearly $97 million to settle a lawsuit with a pipeline operator over a 2021 oil spill off the coast of Southern California, the pipeline company said Wednesday. Amplify Energy, the Houston-based company that operates the pipeline, said in a statement that companies associated with the M/V […]
11 hours ago
Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz speaks to the media after addressing the Wisconsin Counti...
Associated Press

Wisconsin court candidate won’t hear Democrats’ lawsuits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Democrats’ choice in a high-stakes Wisconsin Supreme Court race said Wednesday that she would not hear cases brought by the Wisconsin Democratic Party because it has donated $2.5 million to her campaign. However, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz also said she would not recuse herself from cases involving abortion […]
11 hours ago
FILE - A Delta Air Lines plane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in A...
Associated Press

Delta pilots approve contract to raise pay by more than 30%

ATLANTA (AP) — Pilots at Delta Air Lines easily approved a new contract that will raise their pay by more than 30% over four years and likely lead to similar agreements covering union pilots at other major U.S. airlines. The Air Line Pilots Association said 78% of Delta pilots who voted supported the contract. Delta […]
11 hours ago
A flower is placed on a destroyed Russian T-72B3 tank installed as a symbol of the Russia Ukraine w...
Associated Press

Russians place flowers at burnt out tanks in Baltic cities

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Burnt-out Russian tanks seized by Ukrainian forces last year have gone on display in recent days in the capitals of the three Baltics states, where Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians are turning out to view them and snap photos in sympathy with the Ukrainians defending their homeland. But among those visiting the […]
11 hours ago
FILE - Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks at the Starbucks annual shareholders meeting on March 22...
Associated Press

Sanders schedules vote to force Starbucks CEO to testify

Sen. Bernie Sanders is raising the stakes in his effort to get Starbucks’ interim CEO Howard Schultz to testify at a Senate hearing about an ongoing unionization effort at the company. Sanders, a Vermont Independent and chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said Wednesday that the committee will vote March 8 […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

Duke Energy Carolinas seeks big rate increases for gas costs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A Duke Energy Corp. subsidiary for North Carolina electric customers has asked state regulators to let them raise residential rates by 16.6% in the coming months largely to recover their fuel costs, which it said soared mainly from natural gas prices last year. Duke Energy Carolinas serves about 2 million households […]
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
MLB sets up local media group, could broadcast 17 teams