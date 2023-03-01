Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Duke Energy Carolinas seeks big rate increases for gas costs

Mar 1, 2023, 8:45 AM | Updated: 8:50 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A Duke Energy Corp. subsidiary for North Carolina electric customers has asked state regulators to let them raise residential rates by 16.6% in the coming months largely to recover their fuel costs, which it said soared mainly from natural gas prices last year.

Duke Energy Carolinas serves about 2 million households and businesses in western and central North Carolina. It said Wednesday that if the request is approved by the state Utilities Commission, the typical residential customer’s monthly bill would increase from $115.01 to a little over $134.11.

The Charlotte-based utility emphasized such approved requests don’t widen anticipated profits, but rather cover its expenses to obtain the fuel that generates electricity, such as natural gas, coal and nuclear rods. Their customers paid $1 billion less than their actual cost of fuel during 2022, the company said in a news release. Higher natural gas demand and tight supplies drove most of the rate request, the company said.

“Fuel costs to generate electricity have more than tripled over the last year, which is a challenge faced by energy providers across the country,” said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “Our rates in North Carolina are far below the national average, and we’re doing everything we can to keep customer bills as low as possible.”

Tuesday’s application with the commission, which marks the largest ever fuel filing increase in the history of either of Duke Energy’s North Carolina electric subsidiaries, seeks a 16.2% residential rate increase by Sept. 1, with a 0.4% increase by Jan. 1. Duke Energy Carolinas also said it would seek a 15.2% rate increase for commercial customers and 12.1% increase for industrial customers. The subsidiary’s coverage area includes Charlotte, Durham and the Triad.

The other North Carolina electric-producing subsidiary, Duke Energy Progress, will make its annual fuel filing in June, the news release said. It has 1.5 million customers in eastern and central North Carolina — including those in Raleigh, Fayetteville and Wilmington — as well as in and near Asheville.

These filings are separate from the broader multiyear rate filings at the commission in recent months by Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress. The additional revenues sought there would go in part to make electric grid reliability and security improvements and help it collect more power from renewable sources.

The seven-member Utilities Commission generally has the final say on rate filings, barring appeals. Companies and customer advocates — the commission’s Public Staff among them — can push back on Duke Energy’s requests.

Annual fuel rate filings reflect changing commodity prices and supply and demand. Before a 9.6% fuel filing increase for residential customers last year by Duke Energy Carolinas, the utility’s fuel rates had dropped for these customers in eight of the past 10 years in North Carolina, Duke Energy said. While natural gas prices have fallen recently, North Carolina law prevented the utility from seeking a rate adjustment for the higher prices until now.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - This aerial image taken with a drone, shows the closed beach after oil washed up in Newport ...
Associated Press

Shipping companies reach $97M California oil spill agreement

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Shipping companies will pay nearly $97 million to settle a lawsuit with a pipeline operator over a 2021 oil spill off the coast of Southern California, the pipeline company said Wednesday. Amplify Energy, the Houston-based company that operates the pipeline, said in a statement that companies associated with the M/V […]
11 hours ago
Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz speaks to the media after addressing the Wisconsin Counti...
Associated Press

Wisconsin court candidate won’t hear Democrats’ lawsuits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Democrats’ choice in a high-stakes Wisconsin Supreme Court race said Wednesday that she would not hear cases brought by the Wisconsin Democratic Party because it has donated $2.5 million to her campaign. However, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz also said she would not recuse herself from cases involving abortion […]
11 hours ago
FILE - A Delta Air Lines plane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in A...
Associated Press

Delta pilots approve contract to raise pay by more than 30%

ATLANTA (AP) — Pilots at Delta Air Lines easily approved a new contract that will raise their pay by more than 30% over four years and likely lead to similar agreements covering union pilots at other major U.S. airlines. The Air Line Pilots Association said 78% of Delta pilots who voted supported the contract. Delta […]
11 hours ago
A flower is placed on a destroyed Russian T-72B3 tank installed as a symbol of the Russia Ukraine w...
Associated Press

Russians place flowers at burnt out tanks in Baltic cities

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Burnt-out Russian tanks seized by Ukrainian forces last year have gone on display in recent days in the capitals of the three Baltics states, where Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians are turning out to view them and snap photos in sympathy with the Ukrainians defending their homeland. But among those visiting the […]
11 hours ago
FILE - Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks at the Starbucks annual shareholders meeting on March 22...
Associated Press

Sanders schedules vote to force Starbucks CEO to testify

Sen. Bernie Sanders is raising the stakes in his effort to get Starbucks’ interim CEO Howard Schultz to testify at a Senate hearing about an ongoing unionization effort at the company. Sanders, a Vermont Independent and chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said Wednesday that the committee will vote March 8 […]
11 hours ago
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media and answers questions during baseball spring train...
Associated Press

MLB sets up local media group, could broadcast 17 teams

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball added three executives to its new local media department as it prepares for a possible takeover of local broadcasts for 17 teams amid the financial deterioration of the Bally and AT&T SportsNet regional sports networks. Doug Johnson was hired as senior vice president and executive producer of local […]
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Duke Energy Carolinas seeks big rate increases for gas costs