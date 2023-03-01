Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

GM making some performance-related job cuts

Mar 1, 2023, 7:47 AM | Updated: 8:09 am
FILE - A General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly pla...

FILE - A General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant on Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich. General Motors is making some performance-related job cuts, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, among some of its salaried employees and executives. The Detroit automaker did not specify how many jobs would be eliminated, but did say it would impact a relatively small number of workers. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

General Motors is making some performance-related job cuts among some of its salaried employees and executives.

The Detroit automaker did not specify how many jobs would be eliminated, but did say it would impact a relatively small number of workers.

GM has 81,000 salaried employees worldwide.

In an internal memo sent to employees, Chief People Officer Arden Hoffman said that the impacted workers started leaving the company as of Tuesday.

In January GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra said during an earnings call that the automaker planned for $2 billion in cost savings over the next two years.

“The areas we’re focusing on include continuing to reduce complexity in all of our products, and reducing corporate overhead expenses across the board. I do want to be clear, though. We’re not planning layoffs. We are limiting our hiring to only the most strategically important roles and will use attrition to help manage overall head count,” she said at the time.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE — Former U.S. Rep. Stephen Buyer, left, trails his lawyer as he leaves Manhattan federal cou...
Associated Press

Ex-U.S. Rep. Buyer of Indiana goes on trial over stock buys

NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Steve Buyer of Indiana went on trial Wednesday on insider trading charges, accused of illegally garnering stock windfalls by exploiting his consulting clients’ corporate secrets years after he left Congress. During his 1993-2011 tenure in Congress, the Republican lawyer and Persian Gulf War veteran chaired the House Veterans’ […]
12 hours ago
The CPV power plant operates in Woodbridge N.J. on Feb. 27, 2023. The company's plan to a second ga...
Associated Press

‘Enough pollution’ in minority area eyed for NJ power plant

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Residents of low-income communities in New Jersey that would get a second gas-fired power plant nearby are urging the governor to halt the project. They say it flies in the face of an environmental justice law he signed with great fanfare over two years ago but which has yet to take […]
12 hours ago
FILE — US Attorney Markenzy Lapointe speaks about a network of nursing school operators, centered...
Associated Press

States move to crack down on nurses with bogus diplomas

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Medical licensing officials in multiple states are scrambling to stop nurses with fraudulent academic credentials from caring for patients, after three Florida schools were accused of selling thousands of bogus diplomas. New York regulators told 903 nurses in recent weeks to either surrender their licenses or prove they were properly educated. […]
12 hours ago
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy in Ha...
Associated Press

Intel agencies: No sign adversaries behind ‘Havana syndrome’

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence agencies cannot link a foreign adversary to any of the incidents associated with so-called “Havana syndrome,” the hundreds of cases of brain injuries and other symptoms reported by American personnel around the world. The findings released Wednesday by U.S. intelligence officials cast doubt on the longstanding suspicions by many people […]
12 hours ago
FILE - This aerial image taken with a drone, shows the closed beach after oil washed up in Newport ...
Associated Press

Shipping companies reach $97M California oil spill agreement

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Shipping companies will pay nearly $97 million to settle a lawsuit with a pipeline operator over a 2021 oil spill off the coast of Southern California, the pipeline company said Wednesday. Amplify Energy, the Houston-based company that operates the pipeline, said in a statement that companies associated with the M/V […]
12 hours ago
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and current candidate for the bench Dan Kelly speaks during ...
Associated Press

Wisconsin court candidate won’t hear Democrats’ lawsuits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Democrats’ choice in a high-stakes Wisconsin Supreme Court race said Wednesday that she would not hear cases brought by the Wisconsin Democratic Party because it has donated $2.5 million to her campaign. But her Republican-backed opponent would not make a similar pledge for cases brought by the GOP. Milwaukee County […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
GM making some performance-related job cuts