Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Cambodia says recent bird flu cases not spread by humans

Mar 1, 2023, 6:41 AM | Updated: 9:09 am
FILE - In this photo released by the Cambodia Ministry of Health, Cambodia health experts spray dis...

FILE - In this photo released by the Cambodia Ministry of Health, Cambodia health experts spray disinfectant at a village in Prey Veng eastern province Cambodia, Feb. 24, 2023. Health officials in Cambodia say recent cases of bird flu discovered in two villagers, one of them fatal, show no sign of human-to-human transmission. The finding allays fears of a public health crisis. (Cambodia Ministry of Health via AP)

(Cambodia Ministry of Health via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Recent cases of bird flu discovered in two Cambodian villagers, one of them fatal, show no sign of human-to-human transmission, health officials in the Southeast Asian nation say, allaying fears of a public health crisis. An 11-year-old Cambodian girl from a village in the southeastern province of Prey Veng died Feb. 22 at a hospital in the capital, Phnom Penh, shortly after tests confirmed she had Type A H5N1 bird flu. Her father tested positive for the virus the day after her death, but showed no strong symptoms and was released Tuesday from a Prey Veng hospital where he had been kept isolated, the Health Ministry said. He was sent home after three negative tests. The two were the only villagers among more than two dozen tested who were found to carry the virus, the ministry said in a statement. Bird flu, also known as avian influenza, normally spreads among poultry but can sometimes spread from poultry to humans. The recent detection of infections in a variety of mammals has raised concern among experts that the virus could evolve to spread more easily between people, and potentially trigger a pandemic. The Health Ministry said an investigation determined that the father and daughter had both “been infected from poultry at their village, and there is no indication or evidence that there was infection from father to daughter.”

The conclusion that they were infected directly from birds was reached by experts from the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as their Cambodian counterparts, Health Ministry spokesperson Ly Sovann told The Associated Press.

In an interview published Tuesday on the website of the scientific journal Nature, a Cambodia-based virologist said the girl who died had been infected with a different strain of the bird flu virus than the one that has been spreading worldwide for the past year and a half among wild and domestic birds.

Erik Karlsson of the Pasteur Institute of Cambodia in Phnom Penh was part of the team that tested the virus sample from the girl, and was cited as saying that it belongs to a virus group that has been found in chickens and ducks in the region for at least a decade. She was the first person in Cambodia since 2014 known to be detected with H5N1.

He said it wasn’t clear why the girl would have caught the virus after such a long time with no cases, but suggested it might be related to “a lot of global changes in agricultural practices owing to the COVID-19 pandemic that could have created the conditions for a spillover.”

“We know that, in Cambodia, the pandemic increased the amount of backyard poultry farming. Many people, for example tour guides, couldn’t work and had to supplement their incomes and sources of food for their families,” he was quoted saying. “All over the world, people are still struggling, which has resulted in changes in agricultural practices that can increase spillover risk. And changes to people’s health, for example malnutrition or being overweight, can make people more susceptible to getting infected.”

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks at the Starbucks annual shareholders meeting on March 22...
Associated Press

Sanders schedules vote to force Starbucks CEO to testify

Sen. Bernie Sanders is raising the stakes in his effort to get Starbucks’ interim CEO Howard Schultz to testify at a Senate hearing about an ongoing unionization effort at the company. Sanders, a Vermont Independent and chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said Wednesday that the committee will vote March 8 […]
9 hours ago
Associated Press

Duke Energy Carolinas seeks big rate increases for gas costs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A Duke Energy Corp. subsidiary for North Carolina electric customers has asked state regulators to let them raise residential rates by 16.6% in the coming months largely to recover their fuel costs, which it said soared mainly from natural gas prices last year. Duke Energy Carolinas serves about 2 million households […]
9 hours ago
FILE - An aerial view, taken on June 4, 1998, of the site where a German high speed train derailed ...
Associated Press

A look at some of Europe’s train disasters in recent times

A head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train in Greece has killed dozens of people and injured scores more. Rail travel in Europe is a common and relatively affordable and convenient way for many Europeans to travel. It also has a good safety record overall, growing safer in past years. Yet the […]
9 hours ago
FILE - A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy International A...
Associated Press

Biden’s pick to lead FAA faces stormy confirmation hearing

President Joe Biden’s pick to run the Federal Aviation Administration is finally getting a hearing Wednesday on his nomination, with members of a Senate committee divided along party lines about the choice. Republican senators said Phillip Washington, a former transit official who has been CEO of Denver International Airport since July 2021, lacks the aviation […]
9 hours ago
FILE - Fishermen swim out from an incoming boat at a berth, some with their overnight catch in Kwal...
Associated Press

Environmentalists pile on pressure in Indian Ocean tuna row

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — An ongoing row between the European Union and coastal Indian Ocean nations over sustainable tuna fishing continues to simmer after a resolution in early February temporarily banned the use of destructive driftnets despite opposition from the European bloc. Civil society organizations sent a petition Wednesday to the EU’s oceans and environment […]
9 hours ago
President Joe Biden talks about his nomination of Julie Su, left, to serve as the Secretary of Labo...
Associated Press

Biden says Labor nominee Julie Su represents American dream

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that his labor secretary nominee Julie Su is a “real leader” who has supported unions, enforced worker safety and protected the victims of human trafficking. “Julie is the American dream,” Biden said in remarks at the White House. “She’s committed to making sure that dream is in […]
9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Cambodia says recent bird flu cases not spread by humans