Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Kohl’s swings to surprise loss; warns on profit for year

Mar 1, 2023, 6:02 AM | Updated: 6:48 am
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, a car drives by the entrance of a Kohl's department store...

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, a car drives by the entrance of a Kohl's department store in Orlando, Fla. Kohl’s reported it swung to a surprise loss from a profit and posted a drop in sales for the fourth quarter as the department store’s customers pulled back spending on clothing amid inflation. The company issued a financial outlook, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, that was below analysts’ expectations. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl’s swung to a surprise fourth-quarter loss and sales slumped as the department store was forced to slash prices to get customers to buy clothing as inflation squeezed family budgets.

The retailer, based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, also issued an annual profit outlook Wednesday that fell below Wall Street expectations, sending shares tumbling more than 7% in premarket trading.

A number of major retailers, Target, Walmart and Home Depot among them, have issued weaker financial outlooks for 2023 in a challenging economic environment for Americans. But Kohl’s, which has been under pressure from activist shareholders to turn around its business, has been particularly hard hit because it focuses on clothing and it appeals to middle-income shoppers more vulnerable to rising prices.

Yet industry analysts also say Kohl’s is to blame for its dismal performance.

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, said that stores have grown messy and unappealing for shoppers.

“Over the holidays, shops should be inspiring and uplifting, enticing consumers into buying,” said Saunders. “Unfortunately, Kohl’s were the exact opposite with messy merchandise, bad lighting, and uncoordinated ranges all contributing to a dispiriting and confusing experience. Sadly, this problem has been getting worse over time and it is one of the first things the new executive team should address if it wants to stop the rot. “

The disappointing performance underscores the big task that the company’s new CEO Tom Kingsbury faces. Kingsbury, who was interim chief executive, was named its permanent CEO last month. The Kohl’s board member with more than 40 years experience in retail took over for Michelle Gass who was named president of Levi Strauss & Co. late last year.

On Tuesday, Kohl’s announced that 30-year retail veteran Dave Alves had been named Kohl’s president and chief operating officer, reporting to Kingsbury, effective April 1.

Kohl’s reported a loss of $273 million, or $2.49 per share for the quarter ended Jan. 28. Industry analysts had projected per-share profits of 97 cents, according to a poll by FactSet.

Last year during the same period, the company earned $299 million, or $2.20 per share.

Sales fell a little more than 7% to $6.02 billion. Comparable-store sales — those from stores opened at least a year and online channels — slid 6.6%.

The company said that it expects net sales to be down anywhere from 2% to 4% for the year. It also expects profits to be $2.10 per share to $2.70 per share, excluding any non-recurring charges for the year. Analysts were expecting $3.17 per share.

____

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

In this photo released by the Cambodia Ministry of Health, Cambodia health experts work during spra...
Associated Press

Cambodia says recent bird flu cases not spread by humans

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Recent cases of bird flu discovered in two Cambodian villagers, one of them fatal, show no sign of human-to-human transmission, health officials in the Southeast Asian nation say, allaying fears of a public health crisis. An 11-year-old Cambodian girl from a village in the southeastern province of Prey Veng died […]
7 hours ago
Bola Tinubu, of the All Progressives Congress, meets with supporters at the Party's campaign headqu...
Associated Press

Nigerian president-elect Bola Tinubu strikes unified tone

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — After a hotly contested election, Bola Tinubu on Wednesday was proclaimed the winner of Nigeria’s presidential election, clinching the most votes in the West African nation’s closest race in recent memory. While his party will stay in power for at least another four years, he faces a divided country, having won […]
7 hours ago
FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in Indianap...
Associated Press

Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap

Eli Lilly will cut prices for some older insulins later this year and immediately expand a cap on costs insured patients pay to fill prescriptions. The moves announced Wednesday promise critical relief to some people with diabetes who can face annual costs of more than $1,000 for insulin they need in order to live. Lilly’s […]
7 hours ago
FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. TikTok says every accoun...
Associated Press

TikTok sets new default time limits for minors

TikTok said Wednesday that every account held by a user under the age of 18 will have a default 60-minute daily screen time limit in the coming weeks. The changes arrive during a period in which there are growing concerns among different governments about the app’s security. Families have struggled with limiting the amount of […]
7 hours ago
Visitors test a SK Telecom VR flight simulator during the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, ...
Associated Press

Metaverse in spotlight at MWC tech fair even as doubts arise

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — I climbed into the front seat of the air taxi, buckled the seat belt and braced as the aircraft lifted off. The futuristic cityscape of Busan, South Korea, dropped away, and a digital avatar popped up on the windscreen with a message. I couldn’t answer as a wave of motion sickness […]
7 hours ago
FILE - Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington, ...
Associated Press

Supreme Court hears dispute between New York and New Jersey

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday is hearing a dispute between New York and New Jersey over New Jersey’s desire to withdraw from a commission the states formed decades ago to combat the mob’s influence at their joint port. The Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor was created in 1953 when the mob […]
7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Kohl’s swings to surprise loss; warns on profit for year