Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Turkey intends to hold elections on May 14 despite quake

Mar 1, 2023, 5:03 AM | Updated: 5:11 am
FILE - People warm themselves next to a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey, on Feb. 7, 2023. A m...

FILE - People warm themselves next to a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey, on Feb. 7, 2023. A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey on Monday Feb. 27, 2023 three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region, causing some already damaged buildings to collapse and killing at least one person, the country's disaster management agency, AFAD, said. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File)

(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicated on Wednesday that his government still intends to hold elections a month earlier than scheduled despite an earthquake last month that devastated parts of southern Turkey.

In an address to legislators of his ruling party, Erdogan chided critics of the government’s handling of the earthquake’s aftermath and said the people would give their response to those critics on May 14 — the election date his ruling party had tentatively set for before the deadly tremor hit.

The Feb. 6 earthquake and strong aftershocks that struck Turkey and Syria have killed around 50,000 people — the vast majority in Turkey.

Close to 204,000 buildings either collapsed or were severely damaged in Turkey, leaving hundreds of thousands of people homeless.

Officials say 14 million people were affected by the quake and millions of people have either left or had been evacuated from the quake-stricken region.

Erdogan didn’t provide information on how the elections could be organized in the quake zone or say whether displaced survivors would be able to cast ballots in their new locations.

The Turkish leader, who has been in power since 2003, is seeking a third term in office as president.

The presidential and general elections, which need to be held no later than June 18, come at a tough time for Erdogan who has seen a decline in his ratings because of skyrocketing inflation.

Erdogan has conceded shortcomings in the initial stages of the response but has blamed them on adverse weather conditions as well as the destruction the earthquake caused to roads and infrastructure.

On Wednesday, he reiterated a promise to rebuild more than 400,000 homes within the year.

“We will remove the debris, we will heal the wounds. We will improve on what was destroyed and present a better life for our people,” he said.

Erdogan also said a so-called National Risk Shield meeting would convene on Friday to review the country’s building stock that don’t comply with construction codes.

Experts point to lax enforcement of building codes as a major reason why the quake caused so much destruction.

The World Bank has estimated that the earthquake has caused an estimated $34.2 billion in direct physical damage — the equivalent of 4% of the country’s 2021 gross domestic product.

The World Bank said recovery and reconstruction costs would be much larger, potentially twice as large, and that GDP losses associated to economic disruptions would also add to the cost of the earthquakes.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Should you get a home improvement loan from your contractor?

Using a general contractor who offers home improvement financing seems convenient, especially if they’re standing in your kitchen ready to start as soon as you pay them. Contractors who offer loans usually work with third parties that specialize in home improvement financing. While there are benefits to the arrangement, even a highly recommended contractor may […]
5 hours ago
This photo provided by Nissan shows the 2023 Nissan Leaf, a compact electric hatchback with an EPA-...
Associated Press

Edmunds: The most affordable EVs for 2023

The push for new, appealing electric vehicles has gained considerable momentum recently. The next few years will see a rollout of EVs in every popular automotive segment, increasing competition and decreasing prices. At the moment, however, all-electric vehicle development costs remain high and most new additions are priced well above equivalent gas-powered models. That means […]
5 hours ago
FILE - This photo shows a TikTok app logo in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020. In the latest salvo in the ba...
Associated Press

Here are the countries that have bans on TikTok

HONG KONG (AP) — The U.S. and Canada issued orders this week to ban the use of TikTok on government-issued mobile devices, as privacy and cybersecurity concerns grow over the short-video app. TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company Bytedance, has long maintained that it does not share data with the Chinese government and […]
5 hours ago
FILE - Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise H...
Associated Press

COVID-19 conjecture soars after latest report on origins

WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19’s origins remain hazy. Three years after the start of the pandemic, it’s still unclear whether the coronavirus that causes the disease leaked from a lab or spread to humans from an animal. This much is known: When it comes to COVID-19 misinformation, any new report on the virus’ origin quickly triggers […]
5 hours ago
FILE - This photo shows a TikTok app logo in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020. In the latest salvo in the ba...
Associated Press

China says EU TikTok ban will harm business confidence

BEIJING (AP) — China says a ban on the use of TikTok by official European Union institutions will harm business confidence in Europe. In the latest salvo in the battle over the Chinese-owned video sharing app, the European Parliament, the European Commission and the EU Council have banned TikTok from being installed on official devices […]
5 hours ago
People wearing face masks walk past rows of lanterns at a tourist shopping street in Beijing, Tuesd...
Associated Press

China dismisses FBI statement on COVID-19 lab leak theory

BEIJING (AP) — For the second day in a row, China on Wednesday dismissed U.S. suggestions that the COVID-19 pandemic may have been triggered by a virus that leaked from a Chinese laboratory. Responding to comments by FBI Director Christopher Wray, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the involvement of the U.S. intelligence community was […]
5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Turkey intends to hold elections on May 14 despite quake