Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Should you get a home improvement loan from your contractor?

Mar 1, 2023, 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:54 am
FILE - A workman cuts sections of a bean at a housing site in Madison County, Miss., March 16, 2021...

FILE - A workman cuts sections of a bean at a housing site in Madison County, Miss., March 16, 2021. A general contractor who partners with a third-party lender to provide home improvement financing seems like a win-win: You get the renovation done by your contractor of choice, and it simplifies the question of how to pay for it. But contractors specialize in building and repairing, not financing, and they may not offer the best option. Loans through contractors are often unsecured personal loans, which can have higher interest rates than other financing options. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Using a general contractor who offers home improvement financing seems convenient, especially if they’re standing in your kitchen ready to start as soon as you pay them.

Contractors who offer loans usually work with third parties that specialize in home improvement financing. While there are benefits to the arrangement, even a highly recommended contractor may not give you financing that fits your needs, so it pays to shop around.

Here’s what to know about contractor financing options and alternatives to consider.

RATES ARE TIED TO CREDIT, NOT EQUITY

Many contractors offer unsecured personal loans, which don’t require you to have equity in your home or use it as collateral.

Instead, your credit profile and financial information determine whether you qualify and the rate you receive. The lowest rates go to borrowers with good credit.

No collateral means a lender can’t take your property if you fail to repay, but it also means the rate could be high, Atlanta-area certified financial planner Jovan Johnson says.

Contractors may subsidize the loans through their financing partnerships, effectively lowering your interest rate, says David Zalik, founder and CEO of GreenSky, a platform owned by Goldman Sachs that helps provide loans through contractors.

And some loans have zero-interest introductory periods for borrowers with strong credit, which Johnson says may be ideal if you’re confident you can pay off the balance during the promotional period.

LOANS ARE FUNDED FAST

A loan through your contractor may also mean a faster start to your project. Once the contractor knows funds are available, they can get to work.

Unlike with home equity loans and lines of credit, contractors’ lending partners don’t usually require an appraisal.

GreenSky can approve borrowers in seconds, and funds are available instantly, so there’s no waiting period between getting a quote and starting the project, Zalik says.

But getting a loan offer when you’ve just settled on an estimate leaves little time to compare — and comparing is key, says Trent Porter, a certified financial planner with Priority Financial Partners.

“Just because that’s what’s in front of you doesn’t mean it’s necessarily the best,” says Porter, who is based in Durango, Colorado.

Some home improvement lenders allow applicants to pre-qualify to preview their potential loan amount and rate with a soft credit check, which doesn’t affect their credit score.

Zalik says pre-qualified GreenSky offers are good for 60 days, so you can compare them with others.

PRESSURE TO OVERSPEND

As with other point-of-sale financing options, getting a loan offer while the contractor is in your home could make you feel pressured to start a project before you’re ready — or spend more than you initially planned.

“I don’t like that it puts the client in a pressure situation where they don’t have time to kind of step back and weigh their options,” Johnson says.

Planning the project upfront will take some of that pressure off, says Tess Downing , a certified financial planner at Complete View Financial in San Antonio . Start with a firm budget and get bids from multiple contractors so you have a cost in mind before you shop for financing, she says.

If you’re considering a loan through a home improvement company, get two or three estimates you’re comfortable with before pre-qualifying.

OTHER WAYS TO PAY

Even if your contractor’s loan offer is enticing, compare other types of financing to find the best rate and terms.

Home equity loans and lines of credit are two financing alternatives that often have single-digit interest rates and long repayment terms that keep monthly payments low. The interest on home equity financing may be tax-deductible if you use the money for a repair or remodel.

Home equity line of credit, or HELOC, rates are variable, while home equity loan rates are fixed. Rates for both have been rising for about a year, so if you’re choosing between the two, Porter recommends locking in a fixed-rate home equity loan now and refinancing later if rates decrease.

If you don’t have equity or prefer a no-collateral financing option, compare personal loans from direct-to-consumer lenders. As with loans available through contractors, you can usually pre-qualify for a personal loan online. This can also help you gauge whether your contractor is giving you a good deal.

Best yet, go the interest-free route and pay with cash. For repairs, consider tapping your emergency fund. A slow leak in your roof might constitute an emergency, Porter says, especially if it means costly repairs down the line.

______________________

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Annie Millerbernd is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: amillerbernd@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @annieanyway.

RELATED LINK:

NerdWallet: How to finance a home remodel https://bit.ly/nerdwallet-how-to-finance-a-home-remodel

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - A General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly pla...
Associated Press

GM making some performance-related job cuts

General Motors is making some performance-related job cuts among some of its salaried employees and executives. The Detroit automaker did not specify how many jobs would be eliminated, but did say it would impact a relatively small number of workers. GM has 81,000 salaried employees worldwide. In an internal memo sent to employees, Chief People […]
8 hours ago
FILE - Zoe Schell, from Topeka, Kan., stands on the steps of the Kansas Statehouse during a rally t...
Associated Press

Anti-abortion allies change tactics after post-Roe defeats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans and their anti-abortion allies, who suffered a series of defeats in ballot questions in states across the political spectrum last year, are changing tactics as new legislative sessions and the new election season start. In states where citizens have direct access to the ballot, Republicans are considering ways to prevent […]
8 hours ago
Parliament members attend the plenary session where Finnish Parliament voted on Finland's accession...
Associated Press

Finland’s Parliament gives final approval for NATO bid

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s Parliament gave final approval Wednesday to the Nordic country’s bid to join NATO, with lawmakers signing off on membership along with the required legislation. The 200-seat Eduskunta legislature voted 184-7 to authorize Finland’s accession to NATO, clearing the last required domestic hurdle to becoming part of the 30-member Western military alliance. […]
8 hours ago
FILE - In this photo released by the Cambodia Ministry of Health, Cambodia health experts spray dis...
Associated Press

Cambodia says recent bird flu cases not spread by humans

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Recent cases of bird flu discovered in two Cambodian villagers, one of them fatal, show no sign of human-to-human transmission, health officials in the Southeast Asian nation say, allaying fears of a public health crisis. An 11-year-old Cambodian girl from a village in the southeastern province of Prey Veng died […]
8 hours ago
Bola Tinubu, of the All Progressives Congress, meets with supporters at the Party's campaign headqu...
Associated Press

Nigerian president-elect Bola Tinubu strikes unified tone

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — After a hotly contested election, Bola Tinubu on Wednesday was proclaimed the winner of Nigeria’s presidential election, clinching the most votes in the West African nation’s closest race in recent memory. While his party will stay in power for at least another four years, he faces a divided country, having won […]
8 hours ago
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, a car drives by the entrance of a Kohl's department store...
Associated Press

Kohl’s swings to surprise loss; warns on profit for year

NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl’s swung to a surprise fourth-quarter loss and sales slumped as the department store was forced to slash prices to get customers to buy clothing as inflation squeezed family budgets. The retailer, based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, also issued an annual profit outlook Wednesday that fell below Wall Street expectations, sending […]
8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Should you get a home improvement loan from your contractor?