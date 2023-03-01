Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Ex-UK health chief defends record after COVID messages leak

Mar 1, 2023, 3:17 AM | Updated: 3:58 am
FILE - Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks during a coronavirus media briefing in Downin...

FILE - Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks during a coronavirus media briefing in Downing Street in London, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Britain's former health minister Hancock denied wrongdoing on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, after a newspaper published extracts of private messages he sent in the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s former health minister on Wednesday denied wrongdoing after a newspaper published extracts of private messages he sent in the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Daily Telegraph said the exchanges show that then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock ignored scientific advice to test everyone entering nursing homes for COVID-19. Hancock said the WhatsApp messages had been deceptively edited, with key lines omitted to give a “distorted account.”

Hancock said he had wanted to test everyone entering care homes for the coronavirus, but the U.K. lacked the capacity at the time, so priority was put on testing people being discharged from hospitals into the homes.

“The messages imply Matt simply overruled clinical advice. That is categorically untrue,” said a statement released through a spokesman. “He went as far as was possible, as fast as possible, to expand testing and save lives.”

Like many countries, the U.K. had little capacity to test for coronavirus when the pandemic began. The virus spread rapidly through nursing homes in the initial months of the country’s first outbreak in 2020, leading to around 20,000 deaths.

Britain is due to hold a public inquiry into authorities’ handling of the pandemic, but the hearings have yet to begin.

Hancock’s statement said “the right place for this analysis of what happened in the pandemic is in the inquiry.”

The Telegraph said it obtained 2.3 million words from Isabel Oakeshott, a journalist who helped Hancock write a memoir. Oakeshott, a critic of the stringent lockdowns imposed during the pandemic, defended leaking the messages, saying she had done it to avoid a “whitewash” of the crisis.

James Bethell, who served as a junior health minister under Hancock, said “the reality was there was a very, very limited number” of coronavirus tests in the first months of the pandemic.

“The thing that held us back was not a dispute about the clinical advice. It was simply the operational ability to deliver tests,” Bethell told the BBC.

Hancock resigned from the government in June 2021 after breaching social distancing rules that were then in effect by kissing an aide with whom he was having an affair in his office at the Department of Health.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Parliament members attend the plenary session where Finnish Parliament voted on Finland's accession...
Associated Press

Finland’s Parliament gives final approval for NATO bid

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s Parliament on Wednesday gave final approval for the Nordic country’s historic bid to join NATO, with lawmakers signing off on membership along with the required legislation. The 200-seat Eduskunta legislature passed the measure in a 184-7 vote to allow for Finland’s accession to NATO, clearing the last required national hurdle for […]
7 hours ago
In this photo released by the Cambodia Ministry of Health, Cambodia health experts work during spra...
Associated Press

Cambodia says recent bird flu cases not spread by humans

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Recent cases of bird flu discovered in two Cambodian villagers, one of them fatal, show no sign of human-to-human transmission, health officials in the Southeast Asian nation say, allaying fears of a public health crisis. An 11-year-old Cambodian girl from a village in the southeastern province of Prey Veng died […]
7 hours ago
Bola Tinubu, of the All Progressives Congress, meets with supporters at the Party's campaign headqu...
Associated Press

Nigerian president-elect Bola Tinubu strikes unified tone

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — After a hotly contested election, Bola Tinubu on Wednesday was proclaimed the winner of Nigeria’s presidential election, clinching the most votes in the West African nation’s closest race in recent memory. While his party will stay in power for at least another four years, he faces a divided country, having won […]
7 hours ago
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, a car drives by the entrance of a Kohl's department store...
Associated Press

Kohl’s swings to surprise loss; warns on profit for year

NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl’s swung to a surprise fourth-quarter loss and sales slumped as the department store was forced to slash prices to get customers to buy clothing as inflation squeezed family budgets. The retailer, based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, also issued an annual profit outlook Wednesday that fell below Wall Street expectations, sending […]
7 hours ago
FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in Indianap...
Associated Press

Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap

Eli Lilly will cut prices for some older insulins later this year and immediately expand a cap on costs insured patients pay to fill prescriptions. The moves announced Wednesday promise critical relief to some people with diabetes who can face annual costs of more than $1,000 for insulin they need in order to live. Lilly’s […]
7 hours ago
FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. TikTok says every accoun...
Associated Press

TikTok sets new default time limits for minors

TikTok said Wednesday that every account held by a user under the age of 18 will have a default 60-minute daily screen time limit in the coming weeks. The changes arrive during a period in which there are growing concerns among different governments about the app’s security. Families have struggled with limiting the amount of […]
7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Ex-UK health chief defends record after COVID messages leak