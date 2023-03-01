Close
Protests make Norway’s energy minister cancels UK trip

Mar 1, 2023, 3:11 AM | Updated: 3:47 am
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is carried away during a protest outside the Norwegian Ministry of ...

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is carried away during a protest outside the Norwegian Ministry of Finance, in Oslo, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Climate activists demonstrated for a third consecutive day against a wind farm they say hinders the rights of the Sami Indigenous people to raise reindeer in Arctic Norway. (Javad Parsa//NTB Scanpix via AP)

(Javad Parsa//NTB Scanpix via AP)
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s energy minister on Wednesday canceled a trip to Britain because of a protest against a wind farm that campaigners say hinders the rights of the Sami Indigenous people to raise reindeer in Arctic Norway.

The activists, mainly teenagers, have been blocking the entrance to several ministries in the Norwegian capital since Monday. They are protesting against a wind farm that’s still operating despite a ruling by Norway’s Supreme Court in October 2021 that the construction of the wind turbines violated the rights of the Sami, who have been using the land for reindeer for centuries.

Activist Ella Marie Hætta Isaksen told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that they were “escalating another couple of notches. We have said we will shut down the state of Norway, department by department.”

A dozen activists were forcibly removed from the Finance Ministry Wednesday, including Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg. Some of them chanted “let the mountains live,” the Norwegian news agency NTB said.

Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland “has chosen to reprioritize his calendar and will therefore not travel to the UK as planned,” his office said.

He was due to take part in a two-day visit starting Wednesday with the Norwegian crown prince and his wife. The ministry said that Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt will replace him.

On Tuesday, Aasland spoke with the activists, some of whom donned the Sami’s traditional bright-colored dress, saying the government will make a “new decision” on the wind farm, but he could not give any specifics “until we have a sufficient knowledge basis for it.”

That infuriated the activists who said in a statement that “our will to fight is only growing after Terje Aasland’s visit with the same empty words as always.”

The activists have been protesting outside the Energy Ministry since Thursday. They began blocking the entrances to other ministries on Tuesday.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Protests make Norway’s energy minister cancels UK trip