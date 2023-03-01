PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday evening for an 80-year-old man with a medical condition last seen in Queen Creek.

Daniel Avilez stands 5 feet, 9 inches, weighs 200 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes.

Avilez was last seen around 4:35 p.m. near Ellsworth and Rittenhouse roads.

He was wearing an olive-green short-sleeve shirt and jeans.

Avilez was driving a red 2014 Jeep Cherokee with an Arizona license plate of BKK8173.

He suffers from a medical condition that can cause him to be lost and easily confused.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Queen Creek Police Department at 480-358-3500.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.