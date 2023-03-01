Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old man with medical condition last seen in Queen Creek

Feb 28, 2023, 9:19 PM
(Queen Creek Police Department Photo)...
(Queen Creek Police Department Photo)
(Queen Creek Police Department Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday evening for an 80-year-old man with a medical condition last seen in Queen Creek.

Daniel Avilez stands 5 feet, 9 inches, weighs 200 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes.

Avilez was last seen around 4:35 p.m. near Ellsworth and Rittenhouse roads.

He was wearing an olive-green short-sleeve shirt and jeans.

Avilez was driving a red 2014 Jeep Cherokee with an Arizona license plate of BKK8173.

He suffers from a medical condition that can cause him to be lost and easily confused.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Queen Creek Police Department at 480-358-3500.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

