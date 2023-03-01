Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled for 80-year-old man with medical condition last seen in Queen Creek

Feb 28, 2023, 9:19 PM | Updated: Mar 1, 2023, 6:32 pm
(Queen Creek Police Department Photo)...
(Queen Creek Police Department Photo)
(Queen Creek Police Department Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Wednesday afternoon for an 80-year-old man with a medical condition.

Daniel Avilez was the subject of a Silver Alert after he was last seen Tuesday in Queen Creek.

No other information was available.

 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Tumbleweed Park. (Chandler Photo)...
KTAR.com

Chandler City Council approves construction of diamond fields at Tumbleweed Park

Chandler City Council recently handed out a contract for diamond fields at Tumbleweed Park, paving the way for construction to begin.
22 hours ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
Associated Press

Man accused of killing 6-year-old Tucson girl declines to testify

A man already convicted of killing a Tucson teenager has declined to take the stand and testify in his own defense in his second murder trial.
22 hours ago
(ADOT Traffic Camera Screenshot)...
KTAR.com

Storm hits Valley with rain, wind, knocking out power to thousands of residents

A storm bringing rain and high winds moved across metro Phoenix on Wednesday, knocking out power to thousands of residents.
22 hours ago
Kris Mayes (Getty Images File Photo)...
SuElen Rivera

Arizona AG calls on Congress to make changes to National Human Trafficking Hotline

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes sent a request to Congress requesting that it assist in making changes to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, alleging the practice isn't what it advertises itself to be.
22 hours ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
Kevin Stone

Tempe slashes permit fee for businesses that want to host live music

Tempe is embracing its history as a Valley music hot spot by making it cheaper for businesses to host live performances for the next year.
22 hours ago
(Arizona Educational Foundation Graphic)...
Danny Shapiro

Top qualifiers to compete in Arizona State Spelling Bee for chance to make national finals

A chance at academic glory will be on the line later this month as Arizona's top qualifiers compete in the state spelling bee.
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Silver Alert canceled for 80-year-old man with medical condition last seen in Queen Creek