Silver Alert canceled for 80-year-old man with medical condition last seen in Queen Creek
Feb 28, 2023, 9:19 PM | Updated: Mar 1, 2023, 6:32 pm
(Queen Creek Police Department Photo)
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Wednesday afternoon for an 80-year-old man with a medical condition.
Daniel Avilez was the subject of a Silver Alert after he was last seen Tuesday in Queen Creek.
No other information was available.
