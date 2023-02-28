Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Former Missouri lawmaker sentenced for fraud schemes

Feb 28, 2023, 4:47 PM | Updated: 4:55 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A former state lawmaker was sentenced Tuesday to six years and three months in federal prison for fraud schemes committed while she ran several medical clinics in southwest Missouri.

Tricia Derges, a Republican from Nixa, was also ordered to pay $500,600 in restitution, federal prosecutors said.

She was convicted in June 2022 on 22 counts, including wire fraud, illegal distribution of controlled substances and making false statements to investigators.

Derges was elected to the Missouri House in 2020 and resigned days after she was convicted.

Prosecutors said Derges, an assistant physician, falsely told patients she was treating them with stem cells and fraudulently tried to obtain nearly $900,000 in COVID-19 related funds.

Derges founded and operated several medical clinics in southwest Missouri, including Ozark Valley Medical Clinic locations and the nonprofit Lift Up Springfield.

She also was convicted of illegally providing prescriptions for Oxycodone and Adderall to patients without conducting in-person evaluations.

Federal prosecutor Randy Eggert had sought eight years in prison for Derges, while her attorney, Al Watkins, asked for probation.

Before sentencing, Derges touted the thousands of underprivileged individuals she helped through her clinics. She said her mistakes were made “unknowingly” and without criminal intent, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Water main break leaves many without service in NJ city

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — A water main break that has left most residents of a small New Jersey city across the Hudson River from Manhattan with no water service or low water pressure will likely not be repaired until at least Wednesday. The problems in Hoboken began around noon Monday when a construction crew accidentally […]
17 hours ago
FILE - Technical grade lithium carbonate comes off a conveyor belt during a tour of the Silver Peak...
Associated Press

DOE grants $375M loan for lithium battery recycling plant

The effort to satisfy a vast demand for lithium for electric vehicle batteries moved one step forward with a $375 million loan from the Department of Energy to Li-Cycle, a battery recycling company, to build a lithium-ion battery recovery plant near Rochester, New York. Monday’s announcement is the third in the U.S. recently. Last Tuesday […]
17 hours ago
FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. Defense ...
Associated Press

Troops who refused COVID vaccine still may face discipline

WASHINGTON (AP) — The military services are still reviewing possible discipline of troops who refused the order to get the COVID-19 vaccine, defense officials told Congress on Tuesday, and they provided few details on how many of those who were forced out of the military would like to return. Lawmakers expressed frustration with the news, […]
17 hours ago
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives his regularly scheduled morning press conferenc...
Associated Press

Mexican president says Tesla to build plant in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president announced Tuesday that electric car company Tesla has committed to building a major plant in the industrial hub of Monterrey in northern Mexico. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the promise came in phone calls he had Friday and Monday with Tesla head Elon Musk. It would be Tesla’s […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Post office buys 9,250 electric vans, 14,000 charge stations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is buying 9,250 Ford Motor Co. electric vans and 14,000 charging stations as part of a move to switch its fleet to electric vehicles. The service also is buying another 9,250 internal combustion vans from Fiat Chrysler in North America, now part of Amsterdam-based Stellantis. The Fiat Chrysler […]
17 hours ago
Kenny Rybak, 31, shovels snow around his car in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Be...
Associated Press

While California wearies of snowstorms, Northeast greets one

RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Jennifer Cobb and her husband planned on staying four days in their vacation rental in Southern California’s San Bernardino Mountains. But that stretched into a week as they were trapped by a relentless series of storms that has piled snow so high they can barely see out the windows. When […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Former Missouri lawmaker sentenced for fraud schemes