ARIZONA NEWS
Mesa police seeking 27-year-old woman wanted in murder case
Feb 28, 2023, 7:00 PM
(Mesa Police Department Photo)
PHOENIX — Mesa police are searching for a 27-year-old woman wanted in a murder case after a man was found dead inside a bedroom in early February.
The shooting happened Feb. 7 near Sossaman Road and Southern Avenue around 2 a.m., the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
Officers found 32-year-old Keith Emmons dead inside a bedroom with gunshot wounds.
Kathryn “Katie” Hansen stands 5-foot-3, has hazel eyes, brown hair and a tattoo over her right eyebrow that reads “Stay True.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mesa Police Department of 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).
No additional information was available.
