Mesa police seeking 27-year-old woman wanted in murder case

PHOENIX — Mesa police are searching for a 27-year-old woman wanted in a murder case after a man was found dead inside a bedroom in early February.

The shooting happened Feb. 7 near Sossaman Road and Southern Avenue around 2 a.m., the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.

Officers found 32-year-old Keith Emmons dead inside a bedroom with gunshot wounds.

Kathryn “Katie” Hansen stands 5-foot-3, has hazel eyes, brown hair and a tattoo over her right eyebrow that reads “Stay True.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mesa Police Department of 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

No additional information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.