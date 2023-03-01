Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa police seeking 27-year-old woman wanted in murder case

Feb 28, 2023, 7:00 PM
(Mesa Police Department Photo)...
(Mesa Police Department Photo)
(Mesa Police Department Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Mesa police are searching for a 27-year-old woman wanted in a murder case after a man was found dead inside a bedroom in early February.

The shooting happened Feb. 7 near Sossaman Road and Southern Avenue around 2 a.m., the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.

Officers found 32-year-old Keith Emmons dead inside a bedroom with gunshot wounds.

Kathryn “Katie” Hansen stands 5-foot-3, has hazel eyes, brown hair and a tattoo over her right eyebrow that reads “Stay True.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mesa Police Department of 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

No additional information was available.

