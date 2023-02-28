Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police search for armed man after reports of shots fired near Queen Creek neighborhood

Feb 28, 2023, 2:40 PM | Updated: 3:35 pm
(Facebook File Photo/Queen Creek Police Department)...
(Facebook File Photo/Queen Creek Police Department)
(Facebook File Photo/Queen Creek Police Department)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Police are searching for an armed man after receiving reports of shots fired in Queen Creek, temporarily locking down a school and placing residents on alert.

People living near Ellsworth Road and Sierra Park Boulevard were asked to stay behind locked doors around 2 p.m., but police said the area was safe about an hour later.

A modified lockdown at Frances Brandon Pickett Elementary School was also lifted, the Queen Creek Police Department said.

Around 2:30 p.m., police said they thought the person they were looking for left the area.

He was described as a 5-foot, 7-inch man with a thin build who was wearing dark clothes, white tennis shoes and a dark beanie.

Anybody who sees him should call 911 or 480-358-3500.

The situation started when police responded to a call about shots fired in the area.

Two people were detained, but a third person who was thought to be armed remained at large, police said.

Police were using a helicopter and drones during the search.

No other details were immediately available.

