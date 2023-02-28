Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Railroads urged to examine track detectors after Ohio crash

Feb 28, 2023, 1:45 PM | Updated: 5:06 pm
FILE - A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of a Norfolk...

FILE - A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the wake of a fiery Ohio derailment and other recent crashes, federal regulators urged that freight railroads should reexamine the way they use and maintain the detectors along the tracks that are supposed to spot overheating bearings. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, File)

(AP Photo/Matt Freed, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Freight railroads should reexamine the way they use and maintain the detectors along the tracks that are supposed to spot overheating bearings, federal regulators urged Tuesday in the wake of a fiery Ohio derailment and other recent crashes.

The safety advisory from the Federal Railroad Administration stopped short of telling the railroads exactly what to do. Instead, it encouraged them to make sure the detectors are getting inspected often enough by trained employees and that the railroads have safe standards for determining when to stop a train or park a railcar when a warning is triggered.

The National Transportation Safety Board has said the crew operating the Norfolk Southern train that derailed outside East Palestine, Ohio, near the Pennsylvania border on Feb. 3 got a warning from such a detector but couldn’t stop the train before more than three dozen cars came off the tracks and caught fire. The Federal Railroad Administration said overheating bearings likely caused at least four other derailments since 2021.

The Ohio derailment forced half the town of about 5,000 people to evacuate for days as toxic chemicals burned, leaving residents with lingering health concerns. Government tests haven’t found dangerous levels of chemicals in the air or water in the area. The EPA opened an office in the town Tuesday to help address residents’ questions.

“For trains containing hazardous materials, the potential consequence of a derailment is catastrophic, and allowing a train transporting a hazardous material to continue to operate, without restriction, after an HBD (hot bearing detector) alert is likely not appropriate,” the FRA advisory said.

Norfolk Southern officials didn’t immediately respond to the advisory. After the NTSB issued its preliminary findings last week, the railroad said the derailment had prompted it to inspect all of the nearly 1,000 trackside heat detectors on its network. That was on top of regular inspections it normally does on those sensors every 30 days, Norfolk Southern said.

Dave Clarke, the former director of the Center for Transportation Research at the University of Tennessee, said the safety advisory was not surprising.

“This is just FRA proposing the obvious, in my opinion. I doubt if any Class I (major freight railroad) was waiting for this,” he said.

But railroad labor groups welcomed the move. Unions say the major freight railroads have become riskier because workers are spread so thin after deep job cuts over the past six years, inspections are being rushed, and preventative maintenance may be neglected.

“There are no federal regulations guiding wayside detectors, including their placement along tracks or temperature thresholds. There’s not even a federal definition of wayside detection technologies,” said Greg Regan, president of the Transportation Trades Department coalition that includes all rail unions. “Rail workers are eager to see a complete set of federal regulations on the installation, operation, testing, repairs, and maintenance of all wayside detection technologies, including defect detectors.”

In the Ohio derailment, the bearing that failed got hotter as it passed three detectors before the crash but didn’t get hot enough to set off a warning until the last detector, according to the NTSB. The FRA said railroads should consider developing ways to analyze temperature trends those sensors spot to help identify potential problems sooner.

The Association of American Railroads trade group said the industry has a strong track record of pushing for safety improvements and tough tank car standards to prevent hazardous materials spills. The group said the widespread use of these detectors is an example of the industry’s commitment to safety.

Professor Allan Zarembski, who leads the University of Delaware’s rail engineering and safety program, noted that overheating bearings cause only a handful of the more than 1,000 derailments each year, indicating that the existing system already finds nearly all such problems.

“There’s great political pressure to do something now — knee-jerk reaction, `Do something now. We’ve got to do something now.’ But I’m not convinced the knee-jerk reaction is going to do a lot of good,” Zarembski said.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg proposed a number of safety improvements last week, but the industry has been pushing to delay any major changes until after the NTSB completes its investigation a year or more from now.

___

This version corrects the population of East Palestine.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FILE - Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio, following the Feb. 3, Norfolk Southern freight train derailment. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the wake of a fiery Ohio derailment and other recent crashes, federal regulators urged that freight railroads should reexamine the way they use and maintain the detectors along the tracks that are supposed to spot overheating bearings. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, File) FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, after a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, Feb. 6, 2023. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the wake of a fiery Ohio derailment and other recent crashes, federal regulators urged that freight railroads should reexamine the way they use and maintain the detectors along the tracks that are supposed to spot overheating bearings. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) FILE - A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the wake of a fiery Ohio derailment and other recent crashes, federal regulators urged that freight railroads should reexamine the way they use and maintain the detectors along the tracks that are supposed to spot overheating bearings. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, File)

AP

Associated Press

Former Missouri lawmaker sentenced for fraud schemes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A former state lawmaker was sentenced Tuesday to six years and three months in federal prison for fraud schemes committed while she ran several medical clinics in southwest Missouri. Tricia Derges, a Republican from Nixa, was also ordered to pay $500,600 in restitution, federal prosecutors said. She was convicted in June […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Water main break leaves many without service in NJ city

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — A water main break that has left most residents of a small New Jersey city across the Hudson River from Manhattan with no water service or low water pressure will likely not be repaired until at least Wednesday. The problems in Hoboken began around noon Monday when a construction crew accidentally […]
17 hours ago
FILE - Technical grade lithium carbonate comes off a conveyor belt during a tour of the Silver Peak...
Associated Press

DOE grants $375M loan for lithium battery recycling plant

The effort to satisfy a vast demand for lithium for electric vehicle batteries moved one step forward with a $375 million loan from the Department of Energy to Li-Cycle, a battery recycling company, to build a lithium-ion battery recovery plant near Rochester, New York. Monday’s announcement is the third in the U.S. recently. Last Tuesday […]
17 hours ago
FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. Defense ...
Associated Press

Troops who refused COVID vaccine still may face discipline

WASHINGTON (AP) — The military services are still reviewing possible discipline of troops who refused the order to get the COVID-19 vaccine, defense officials told Congress on Tuesday, and they provided few details on how many of those who were forced out of the military would like to return. Lawmakers expressed frustration with the news, […]
17 hours ago
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives his regularly scheduled morning press conferenc...
Associated Press

Mexican president says Tesla to build plant in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president announced Tuesday that electric car company Tesla has committed to building a major plant in the industrial hub of Monterrey in northern Mexico. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the promise came in phone calls he had Friday and Monday with Tesla head Elon Musk. It would be Tesla’s […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Post office buys 9,250 electric vans, 14,000 charge stations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is buying 9,250 Ford Motor Co. electric vans and 14,000 charging stations as part of a move to switch its fleet to electric vehicles. The service also is buying another 9,250 internal combustion vans from Fiat Chrysler in North America, now part of Amsterdam-based Stellantis. The Fiat Chrysler […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Railroads urged to examine track detectors after Ohio crash