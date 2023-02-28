Close
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Feb 28, 2023, 1:20 PM | Updated: 1:43 pm
BY

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.37 to $77.05 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.44 to $83.89 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 6 cents to $2.43 a gallon. March heating oil was unchanged at $2.82 a gallon. April natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $11.80 to $1,836.70 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 28 cents to $21.07 an ounce and March copper rose 8 cents to $4.09 a pound.

The dollar fell to 136.13 Japanese yen from 136.26 yen. The euro fell to $1.0583 from $1.0608.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

