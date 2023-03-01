Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2nd teenage suspect arrested in fatal Phoenix drive-by shooting

Feb 28, 2023, 8:00 PM
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A second teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting earlier this month in midtown Phoenix, authorities said Monday.

Both suspects, whose names weren’t released because of their ages, were referred to the Juvenile Detention Center, the Phoenix Police Department said.

No other suspects in the case are outstanding, police said.

The first suspect was arrested Feb. 8, five days after the afternoon shooting near First Avenue and Thomas Road.

Isaac Perez Grado, 15, was killed in the Feb. 3 drive-by and a girl who was a bystander was injured.

RELATED STORIES

Grado was in a vehicle with other people around 4:40 p.m. when somebody in another vehicle opened fire on them, police said. He died after being taken to a hospital.

The girl, whose age wasn’t released, was walking with an adult when she was hit by the gunfire. Her injuries weren’t life-threatening.

The suspect vehicle fled the area before officers arrived.

Multiple businesses were hit by gunfire, and the crime scene spanned more than three blocks, police said.

