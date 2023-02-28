Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Fire department called to Phoenix school after chemical odor sickens kids

Feb 28, 2023, 12:43 PM
PHOENIX — Firefighters were called to a Phoenix school Tuesday morning after ten students who came into contact with chemicals said they felt sick, authorities said.

The children were evaluated at Midtown Primary School by first responders and released to their parents, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.

A hazmat team tested the area of the K-4 charter school near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road and came up with normal readings.

School staff told the fire department that workers sprayed pesticides on the grass outside the playground before school started for the day.

The students who felt ill apparently inhaled the chemical odor while spending time during morning recess near the playground border, the fire department said.

No other details were made available.

