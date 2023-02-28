Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Lottery ticket sold at Mesa convenience store hits for $367,000

Feb 28, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:21 pm
(Pixabay Photo)...
(Pixabay Photo)
(Pixabay Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – A stop at a Valley convenience store has made someone $367,000 richer after hitting a jackpot Monday night, lottery officials said.

The Fantasy 5 draw winner bought the ticket at the QuikTrip near McDowell and Recker roads in Mesa, the Arizona Lottery said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

The winning numbers were 9, 22, 30, 34 and 41.

Drawings for Fantasy 5 are held daily. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

The clock has begun ticking on claiming the prize. Fantasy 5 game tickets expire 180 days from the date of the draw, which means the winner has until Aug. 26 to get the money.

Another Fantasy 5 jackpot winner hit the match 5 draw Jan. 7 but has yet to collect the $54,000. The claim expires July 6.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

phoenix fire hazmat truck...
KTAR.com

Fire department called to Phoenix school after chemical odor sickens kids

Firefighters were called to a Phoenix school Tuesday morning after ten students who came into contact with chemicals said they felt sick.
14 hours ago
Carlos Castro Alcaraz (Screenshot and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...
Kevin Stone

Man indicted for allegedly trying to sell tiger cub in Phoenix

The man arrested last month for allegedly trying to sell a tiger cub to undercover Phoenix police last month has been indicted, authorities announced Tuesday.
14 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Rainy, windy weather to make return to metro Phoenix this week

Rainy and windy conditions are coming back to metro Phoenix on Wednesday, according to meteorologists.
14 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Daiso Japan USA)...
Kevin Stone

Japanese discount retailer Daiso making Arizona debut in Chandler

Daiso is holding a grand opening celebration this weekend in Chandler, the Japanese discount retailer's first Arizona location.
14 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Circle K)...
KTAR.com

1 dead in Peoria after shooting at gas station; suspect, others drive away

A young man is dead after he was shot at a West Valley convenience store and police are looking for the four men who came with him.
14 hours ago
(Facebook Photo, File/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)...
KTAR.com

West Valley Goodwill burglary suspects nabbed after wrong-way freeway chase

Two suspects in a burglary at a West Valley Goodwill store were arrested after a low-speed, wrong-way freeway chase early Tuesday, authorities said.
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Arizona Lottery ticket sold at Mesa convenience store hits for $367,000