Arizona Lottery ticket sold at Mesa convenience store hits for $367,000

PHOENIX – A stop at a Valley convenience store has made someone $367,000 richer after hitting a jackpot Monday night, lottery officials said.

The Fantasy 5 draw winner bought the ticket at the QuikTrip near McDowell and Recker roads in Mesa, the Arizona Lottery said in a press release.

The winning numbers were 9, 22, 30, 34 and 41.

Drawings for Fantasy 5 are held daily. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

The clock has begun ticking on claiming the prize. Fantasy 5 game tickets expire 180 days from the date of the draw, which means the winner has until Aug. 26 to get the money.

Another Fantasy 5 jackpot winner hit the match 5 draw Jan. 7 but has yet to collect the $54,000. The claim expires July 6.

