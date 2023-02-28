Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Ex-FTX executive is 3rd to plead guilty in cooperation deal

Feb 28, 2023, 11:23 AM | Updated: 11:36 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — A former FTX executive pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy and wire fraud charges as part of a deal to cooperate with federal prosecutors building their case against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in what authorities have dubbed one of the biggest frauds in history.

The plea by Nishad Singh, formerly the cryptocurrency company’s engineering director, raises to three the number of people who prosecutors say have pleaded guilty in connection with the case.

The charges against Singh, 27, carry potential penalties of up to 75 years in prison if he fails to fully cooperate, including by testifying at any trials.

Singh’s plea “underscores once again that the crimes at FTX were vast in scope and consequence,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

“They rocked our financial markets with a multibillion-dollar fraud. And they corrupted our politics with tens of millions of dollars in illegal straw campaign contributions,” he said. “These crimes demand swift and certain justice and that is exactly what we are seeking in the Southern District of New York.”

Last week, prosecutors filed new fraud charges against Bankman-Fried, who has pleaded not guilty in the case. The fresh charges raised the number of years Bankman-Fried could face in prison to 155 years from 115 and described in detail a fraud that the government alleges occurred from 2019 until last November.

Bankman-Fried is awaiting trial while living with his parents in Palo Alto, California, after signing a $250 million personal recognizance bond.

He is accused of stealing billions of dollars in FTX customer deposits to support the company he founded, a global cryptocurrency exchange affiliated with the cryptocurrency trading hedge fund Alameda Research.

He also was charged with illegally funding speculative venture investments and misdirecting customer deposits to make charitable donations, along with spending tens of millions of dollars on illegal campaign donations to Democrats and Republicans in an attempt to buy influence over cryptocurrency regulation in Washington.

On the same December day Bankman-Fried was extradited from the Bahamas to face charges in New York City, prosecutors announced that two of his associates had pleaded guilty and forged their own deals to cooperate with prosecutors. Carolyn Ellison, Alameda Research’s former chief executive; and Gary Wang, an FTX cofounder, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, securities fraud and commodities fraud.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, speaks at the the National Press Club in Washington on Oct. 5,...
Associated Press

US Rep. Joaquin Castro recovering following cancer surgery

HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas is recovering after undergoing cancer surgery in Houston, the congressman said in a statement on his House website. The statement released Monday said Castro underwent successful surgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center after being diagnosed with gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors. “My prognosis is good. I expect to […]
12 hours ago
FILE - Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pens...
Associated Press

Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating Julie Su, the current deputy and former California official, as his next labor secretary, replacing the departing incumbent, former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. Su, a civil rights attorney and former head of California’s labor department, was central to negotiations between labor and freight rail companies late last […]
12 hours ago
FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the ...
Associated Press

Biden faces dilemma in fight over large Alaska oil project

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration is weighing approval of a major oil project on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope that supporters say represents an economic lifeline for Indigenous communities in the region but environmentalists say is counter to President Joe Biden’s climate goals. A decision on ConocoPhillips Alaska’s Willow project, in a federal oil […]
12 hours ago
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry arrives to Itamaraty Palace to meet with Bra...
Associated Press

U.S. Climate envoy Kerry meeting authorities in Brazil

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry was holding his second day of meetings Tuesday with Brazilian government officials, executives and lawmakers to discuss details of planned environmental actions. After traveling to capital Brasilia, Kerry met Monday with Brazil’s Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin, Environment Minister Marina Silva and the head of the […]
12 hours ago
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expenda...
Associated Press

Tom Sizemore’s family ‘deciding end of life matters’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than a week after Tom Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm, a representative says the actor’s family is “now deciding end of life matters.” “Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision,” Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago said in a statement issued […]
12 hours ago
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit...
Associated Press

Northern Ireland’s history makes post-Brexit deal complex

Britain and the European Union have reached a new agreement on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, raising hopes that more than six years of wrangling over the U.K.’s departure from the bloc may finally come to an end. The deal, announced Monday by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is designed to replace existing rules […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Ex-FTX executive is 3rd to plead guilty in cooperation deal