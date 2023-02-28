Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

US Rep. Joaquin Castro recovering following cancer surgery

Feb 28, 2023, 11:27 AM | Updated: 11:36 am
FILE - Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, speaks at the the National Press Club in Washington on Oct. 5,...

FILE - Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, speaks at the the National Press Club in Washington on Oct. 5, 2022. Castro is recovering after undergoing cancer surgery in Houston, according to a statement from Castro on his House website Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas is recovering after undergoing cancer surgery in Houston, the congressman said in a statement on his House website.

The statement released Monday said Castro underwent successful surgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center after being diagnosed with gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors.

“My prognosis is good. I expect to be home recovering in Texas for several weeks before returning to Washington to continue my work,” according to the statement.

“Last summer, doctors discovered these small, slow-growing, and mostly asymptomatic tumors following a series of tests,” Castro wrote.

A gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumor forms in the lining of the gastrointestinal tract, which is part of the digestive system, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Castro, 48, is a Democrat from San Antonio who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2012. He is currently a member of House committees on Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and the committee on Education and Labor.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Ex-FTX executive is 3rd to plead guilty in cooperation deal

NEW YORK (AP) — A former FTX executive pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy and wire fraud charges as part of a deal to cooperate with federal prosecutors building their case against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in what authorities have dubbed one of the biggest frauds in history. The plea by Nishad Singh, formerly the cryptocurrency […]
12 hours ago
FILE - Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pens...
Associated Press

Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating Julie Su, the current deputy and former California official, as his next labor secretary, replacing the departing incumbent, former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. Su, a civil rights attorney and former head of California’s labor department, was central to negotiations between labor and freight rail companies late last […]
12 hours ago
FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the ...
Associated Press

Biden faces dilemma in fight over large Alaska oil project

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration is weighing approval of a major oil project on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope that supporters say represents an economic lifeline for Indigenous communities in the region but environmentalists say is counter to President Joe Biden’s climate goals. A decision on ConocoPhillips Alaska’s Willow project, in a federal oil […]
12 hours ago
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry arrives to Itamaraty Palace to meet with Bra...
Associated Press

U.S. Climate envoy Kerry meeting authorities in Brazil

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry was holding his second day of meetings Tuesday with Brazilian government officials, executives and lawmakers to discuss details of planned environmental actions. After traveling to capital Brasilia, Kerry met Monday with Brazil’s Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin, Environment Minister Marina Silva and the head of the […]
12 hours ago
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expenda...
Associated Press

Tom Sizemore’s family ‘deciding end of life matters’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than a week after Tom Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm, a representative says the actor’s family is “now deciding end of life matters.” “Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision,” Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago said in a statement issued […]
12 hours ago
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit...
Associated Press

Northern Ireland’s history makes post-Brexit deal complex

Britain and the European Union have reached a new agreement on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, raising hopes that more than six years of wrangling over the U.K.’s departure from the bloc may finally come to an end. The deal, announced Monday by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is designed to replace existing rules […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
US Rep. Joaquin Castro recovering following cancer surgery