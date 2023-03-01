Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

North Phoenix church rallying for earthquake survivors in Turkey, Syria

Mar 1, 2023, 4:35 AM
Peter Samore's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com
Riad Jaradeh lost loved ones in Turkey's recent earthquakes. (KTAR News Photo/Peter Samore) Chris Salamy is the pastor of St. George Antiochian Church in north Phoenix. (KTAR News Photo/Peter Samore) Destruction from recent earthquakes in Turkey. (Flickr Photo/Antiochian Archdiocese) Destruction from recent earthquakes in Turkey. (Flickr Photo/Antiochian Archdiocese) Destruction from recent earthquakes in Turkey. (Flickr Photo/Antiochian Archdiocese) Destruction from recent earthquakes in Turkey. (Flickr Photo/Antiochian Archdiocese) Destruction from recent earthquakes in Turkey. (Flickr Photo/Antiochian Archdiocese) Destruction from recent earthquakes in Turkey. (Flickr Photo/Antiochian Archdiocese) Destruction from recent earthquakes in Turkey. (Flickr Photo/Antiochian Archdiocese) Destruction from recent earthquakes in Turkey. (Flickr Photo/Antiochian Archdiocese) Destruction from recent earthquakes in Turkey. (Flickr Photo/Antiochian Archdiocese)

PHOENIX — Earthquakes continue to rock Turkey and neighboring Syria, three weeks after catastrophic temblors devastated the region.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake on Monday centered in Yesilyurt in Turkey’s Malatya province killed another person, injured more than 100 people and caused two dozen more buildings to collapse.

The death toll in both countries has surpassed 50,000 people. Hundreds of thousands more are homeless.

The pastor of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church in north Phoenix describes the images of the destruction in Antioch, Turkey, as “surreal.”

“Antioch is our spiritual home. Our roots are in Antioch, and these are our people,” explained Chris Salamy.

He visited the historic city in 2010, where the Book of Acts (11:26) in the Bible says “the disciples were first called Christians.”

RELATED STORIES

“We met the community — thriving, beautiful people. I was devastated for them. Devastated,” Salamy said.

The 190-year-old Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral in Antioch fell to the ground in the magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 earthquakes of Feb. 6.

In Syria, two of the people who died in those initial temblors are loved ones of Riad Jaradeh, a parishioner at St. George.

He says the survivors in his hometown of Aleppo — and the region — have long roads to recovery. Syria is still reeling from years of civil war and economic recession.

“Every day, your life was about, ‘How am I going to get water? How am I going to get food?'” Jaradeh said. “Here, we tend to take things for granted.”

These long-term problems and recent earthquakes have not shaken Jaradeh’s faith.

“Coming here to church is to tell God, ‘I’m grateful to you, every day, and I promise you that I won’t take things for granted,'” Jaradeh said.

“I will keep my faith in you and do the best that I can to help others.'”

Throughout February, St. George Church has taken up special collections for earthquake relief, along with sister parishes in the Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America, who have done so online and in-person, totaling more than $750,000.

The money raised goes to the church’s humanitarian teams on the ground in Syria and Turkey without transactional delays from banks.

They’re providing food, clothing, diapers, medicines, medical supplies and counseling.

“Most importantly, we can pray for those people. That’s power,” Salamy said. “Every single service throughout our week, we’re here and we’re here praying feverishly for those people.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)...
Marcia Hammond

Flagstaff braces for another storm that could dump up to 2 feet of snow

Another winter storm began knocking around Flagstaff early Wednesday, with expectations of knee-deep snow over the next 24 hours.
8 hours ago
Follow @suelenrivera...
SuElen Rivera

Arizona Jewish Historical Society offers Anne Frank House VR experience

A virtual reality experience is launching in Phoenix, allowing visitors to submerge themselves in history while touring the Anne Frank House.
8 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/EastLake Mortuary)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix mortuary sued for mistakenly cremating woman’s body

The children of a Phoenix resident filed a lawsuit against a Phoenix mortuary on Monday after their mother's body was mistakenly cremated.
8 hours ago
Raquel Terán, left, and Rosanna Gabaldón, right. (Facebook Photos)...
KTAR.com

Pair of Arizona senators stepping down from Democratic leadership positions

Two Arizona state senators announced Tuesday they would be stepping down from Democratic leadership roles, citing different reasons.
8 hours ago
(Queen Creek Police Department Photo)...
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old man with medical condition last seen in Queen Creek

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday evening for a 80-year-old man with a medical condition last seen in Queen Creek.
1 day ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

2nd teenage suspect arrested in fatal Phoenix drive-by shooting

A second teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting earlier this month in midtown Phoenix, authorities said Monday.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
North Phoenix church rallying for earthquake survivors in Turkey, Syria