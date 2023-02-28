ARIZONA NEWS
Japanese discount retailer Daiso making Arizona debut in Chandler
PHOENIX — Japanese discount retailer Daiso is opening its first Arizona location this weekend at a Chandler strip mall.
A grand opening for the store at Chandler Boulevard and Dobson Road is set for Saturday and Sunday.
The first 100 customers each day who spend at least $30 will receive goodie bags.
Daiso is a value chain with more than 6,000 stores globally that sells thousands of products, including kitchenware, cosmetics, snacks and toys.
The 8,260-square-foot Valley location is one of multiple Pan-Asian businesses in the Chandler Ranch shopping center, including anchor 99 Ranch Market, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, 85° C Bakery Café and Somisomi Soft Serve.
Houston-based developer NewQuest Properties purchased the strip mall in 2019 and hand-picked tenants to cater to Chandler’s growing Asian community.
“Chandler Ranch appeals to hybrid consumers who appreciate the Asian culture,” Naoyuki Kondo, leasing specialist for NewQuest’s Asia-Pacific Retail Group, said in a press release last year, when the developer announced that the shopping center was almost fully leased.
“Our project has drawing power for everyone from dining connoisseurs to niche shoppers.”
