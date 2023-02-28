Rainy, windy weather to make return to metro Phoenix this week

PHOENIX — Rainy and windy conditions are coming back to metro Phoenix very soon, according to meteorologists.

Wednesday will see a 60% chance of rain and winds upwards of 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will stay cool as a result. Wednesday’s high is forecast to be 63 degrees with a low of 40 degrees.

A storm system will move into the region Wednesday, bringing strong gusty winds and blowing dust concerns. Some light snow is possible across portions of NW Joshua Tree NP. Temps will remain below normal through Friday, before warming back to near normal this weekend. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/CS47rB1e8o — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 28, 2023

“[This system has] kind of been stirring over the West Coast for a while and is kind of heading over to our region,” Jessica Leffel, a meteorologist with the Phoenix bureau of NWS, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday.

Phoenix could get up to a half inch of rain Wednesday before precipitation chances evaporate the rest of the week.

Temperatures will remain cool — Thursday’s high is supposed to be 58 degrees and Friday’s is forecast to be 63 degrees.

It’ll likely be a second straight week of storms in Phoenix.

Last week, a powerful storm with 50 mph winds canceled flights and knocked out power for some Valley residents.

“It’s looking like we will have some breezy to windy conditions,” Leffel said. “Especially on those north-south oriented roadways, you want to be aware of difficult driving conditions as well as the potential for blowing dust.”

Overall, Phoenix has had a chilly start to the year.

The average temperature in January was 53.9 degrees, about three degrees below the normal.

February, which ends Tuesday, has seen an average temperature of 57.2 degrees, also about three degrees below what is expected.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Taylor Kinnerup contributed to this report.

