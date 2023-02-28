Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Germany threatens to hold up EU’s combustion-engine car ban

Feb 28, 2023, 7:35 AM | Updated: 1:23 pm
FILE - A luxury Audi car is surrounded by exhaust gases as it is parked with a running engine in fr...

FILE - A luxury Audi car is surrounded by exhaust gases as it is parked with a running engine in front of the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Germany’s transport minister said Tuesday that his country won’t back a planned European Union ban on the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s transport minister said Tuesday that his country won’t back a planned European Union ban on the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035, after failing to get assurances from the bloc’s executive for an exemption on synthetic fuels.

EU lawmakers and member states reached a preliminary deal last year that would force carmakers to reduce new car emissions by 55% in 2030 relative to 2021 levels, and by 100% in 2035. The plan, which is part of the bloc’s effort to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, effectively means that the sale of new cars which burn hydrocarbon-based fuels such as petroleum would be banned.

Some countries, such as Germany, had asked the EU’s executive Commission to come up with an exemption for cars that burn so-called e-fuels, arguing that they can be produced using renewable energy and carbon captured from the air, so they wouldn’t spew further climate-changing emissions into the atmosphere.

German Transport Minister Volker Wissing said the Commission hadn’t made a proposal, so Germany would refrain from supporting the ban.

Wissing said synthetic fuels need to be produced in large amounts as soon as possible to meet the demand from cars sold before 2035, as well as from heavy goods vehicles, ships and planes.

“The EU Commission should propose regulation that allows combustion engines to be registered after 2035, if they can verifiably only be fueled with synthetic fuels,” he told reporters in Berlin.

The issue has driven an ideological wedge within the government between Wissing’s libertarian Free Democratic Party and the environmentalist Green party, which backs a complete ban on combustion engines.

Germany’s main opposition party, the center-right Union bloc, also opposed an EU-wide ban on combustion engine vehicles, warning that it would harm the country’s prized auto industry.

Critics say battery-electric technology is a better fit for passenger cars and precious synthetic fuels should be used only where no other option is feasible, such as aviation.

Benjamin Stephan of Greenpeace said studies show the same amount of electricity will take a battery-powered vehicle five times further than a car powered by e-fuels.

“This inefficient and expensive fuel won’t play a role for cars, especially not new cars in 2035,” he said, adding that it would be better for the German auto industry to invest in electric vehicles.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - Irv Cross, a former NFL defensive back who became the first Black man to work full-time as a...
Associated Press

Former NFL star, CBS anchor Irv Cross had brain disease CTE

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Irv Cross was a man of faith and devout fan of football who could no longer in his final years attend Bible study or watch NFL games with friends. The degenerative brain disease that festered inside the former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback had triggered depression, mood swings and the type of memory loss […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Kurt Busch celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Dayt...
Associated Press

Concussion lingers for former NASCAR champion Kurt Busch

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kurt Busch might have received a proper sendoff this weekend in Las Vegas, where his hometown track treated him cruelly over 21 tries until he broke through for a win in 2020. Busch could have been feted with gifts as part of a season-long farewell tour. His parents who helped […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

West Virginia Senate enhances drug penalties to felony

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make it a felony to possess fentanyl and some other illegal drugs in the opioid-ravaged state. The bill passed on a 32-1 vote and now goes before the House of Delegates. The regular session ends March 11. Republican Sen. Charles Trump, of […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Judge: Psychiatric patients can’t be held in emergency rooms

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The clock is ticking for New Hampshire to stop the involuntary holding of psychiatric patients in emergency rooms after a federal judge declared the state’s practice unconstitutional. U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty ruled Thursday that the state is violating the rights of hospitals by seizing their property. She declined to […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Investigation of powder in air reveals it was pollen

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials investigating reports of a powder in the air and on some vehicles in the mid-Atlantic have determined the source: pollen. Final results from the dust samples collected Friday in the state’s Eastern Panhandle indicated the material is predominantly pollen, with trace amounts of mineral matter, the West Virginia […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, speaks at the the National Press Club in Washington on Oct. 5,...
Associated Press

US Rep. Joaquin Castro recovering following cancer surgery

HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas is recovering after undergoing cancer surgery in Houston, the congressman said in a statement on his House website. The statement released Monday said Castro underwent successful surgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center after being diagnosed with gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors. “My prognosis is good. I expect to […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Germany threatens to hold up EU’s combustion-engine car ban