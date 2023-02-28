Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

NATO chief: membership for Finland, Sweden ‘top priority’

Feb 28, 2023, 6:22 AM | Updated: 7:49 am
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin meet the pres...

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin meet the press before SAMAK's annual meeting in Helsinki, Finland, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. SAMAK is the Cooperation Committee of the Nordic Social Democratic parties and trade union LOs. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)

(Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

HELSINKI (AP) — NATO membership for Finland and Sweden is “a top priority,” alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday, urging members Turkey and Hungary to urgently ratify the Nordic countries’ accession.

Stoltenberg told a news conference with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Helsinki that progress is being made on securing membership for the two countries, but didn’t disclose details. “I am absolutely confident that both Finland and Sweden will become members of NATO,” he added.

“My message has been for a long time … that time has come to finalize the ratification process. The time is now to ratify in both Budapest and in Ankara,” Stoltenberg said.

NATO requires unanimous approval from its 30 existing members to admit new ones. Turkey and Hungary are the only alliance members that haven’t formally endorsed Sweden and Finland’s accession. Most of the opposition comes from Turkey, which wants stronger action, mostly from Sweden, against groups Ankara considers to be terrorists.

Stoltenberg repeated that Finland and Sweden fully meet NATO’s entry criteria and “have delivered on what they were supposed to do” after they applied to join the alliance in May.

Finland’s Marin hinted that slowing down the accession process for the two countries risked eroding NATO’s credibility and its open door policy for new members.

Stoltenberg, who is expected to step down in October after eight years at the post, said Turkey has agreed to resume talks with Finland and Sweden on their membership bids in Brussels early next month to iron out obstacles and issues that Ankara has, especially with Sweden.

He said the Hungarian Parliament “has made it clear” that it would deliberate ratification in a few days and expressed hope that a positive vote would come soon.

A senior Hungarian lawmaker said last week that Hungary was planning to send a delegation to Finland and Sweden to resolve “political disputes” that have raised doubts among some Hungarian lawmakers of whether to support their NATO bids.

Finland’s 200-seat Parliament is set to approve legislation on Wednesday to allow the country to join NATO.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during SAMAK's annual meeting in Helsinki, Finland, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. SAMAK is the Cooperation Committee of the Nordic Social Democratic parties and trade union LOs. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP) From left, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store attend the SAMAK's annual meeting in Helsinki, Finland, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. SAMAK is the Cooperation Committee of the Nordic Social Democratic parties and trade union LOs. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin meet the press before SAMAK's annual meeting in Helsinki, Finland, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. SAMAK is the Cooperation Committee of the Nordic Social Democratic parties and trade union LOs. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin meet the press before SAMAK's annual meeting in Helsinki, Finland, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. SAMAK is the Cooperation Committee of the Nordic Social Democratic parties and trade union LOs. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during SAMAK's annual meeting in Helsinki, Finland, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. SAMAK is the Cooperation Committee of the Nordic Social Democratic parties and trade union LOs. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin meet the press before SAMAK's annual meeting in Helsinki, Finland, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. SAMAK is the Cooperation Committee of the Nordic Social Democratic parties and trade union LOs. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)

AP

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expenda...
Associated Press

Tom Sizemore’s family ‘deciding end of life matters’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than a week after Tom Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm, a representative says the actor’s family is “now deciding end of life matters.” “Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision,” Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago said in a statement issued […]
11 hours ago
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit...
Associated Press

Northern Ireland’s history makes post-Brexit deal complex

Britain and the European Union have reached a new agreement on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, raising hopes that more than six years of wrangling over the U.K.’s departure from the bloc may finally come to an end. The deal, announced Monday by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is designed to replace existing rules […]
11 hours ago
An ironworker guides a beam during construction of a municipal building in Norristown, Pa., Wednesd...
Associated Press

US economy sending mixed signals: Here’s what it all means

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maybe it was just too good to be true. For a few weeks in late January and early February, the U.S. economy seemed to have reached a rare sweet spot. Inflation was steadily slowing from painful heights. And growth and hiring remained surprisingly sturdy despite ever-higher interest rates imposed by the Federal […]
11 hours ago
Priscilla Molina creates a custom signature in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Molina desi...
Associated Press

Hate your signature? Try plastic surgery for autographs

NEW YORK (AP) — Doctors, lawyers, celebrities: There’s a new cosmetic surgery, of sorts, that has snared them all. By that, we mean handing over money to hire a calligrapher for a fresh take on writing one’s own name in cursive. With a pen or another writing implement. On paper. A corner of TikTok, Instagram […]
11 hours ago
Small and medium business traders and other demonstrators carry banners as they protest asking the ...
Associated Press

Popular China-linked store stirs debate amid Kenya inflation

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Hundreds of Kenyan traders protested Tuesday in the capital, Nairobi, over a popular new Chinese-affiliated shop selling goods they say undercut their businesses. But some people pinched by inflation accused the locals of offering the same goods at higher prices. There have been tensions from time to time in Kenya, East […]
11 hours ago
Bags are displayed in the window of a Kate Spade store in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. On T...
Associated Press

Consumer confidence slips again in February

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer confidence dipped for the second straight month as stubborn inflation and anxiety over a potentially slowing economy weighed on Americans. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index slipped to 102.9 in February, from a reading of 106 in January. The business research group’s present situation index — which […]
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
NATO chief: membership for Finland, Sweden ‘top priority’