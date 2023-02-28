Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine

Feb 28, 2023, 6:25 AM | Updated: 6:46 am
FILE - A Nissan logo is seen on a car at its showroom in Tokyo, Feb. 21, 2023. Nissan is recalling ...

FILE - A Nissan logo is seen on a car at its showroom in Tokyo, Feb. 21, 2023. Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada, Tuesday, Feb. 28, because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they’re being driven. The recall covers Rogues from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they’re being driven.

The recall covers certain Rogues from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022.

Nissan says the SUVs have jackknife folding keys that may not stay fully open. If driven with the key partially folded, a driver could touch the fob, inadvertently turning off the engine.

This can cause loss of engine power and power brakes, and the air bags might not inflate in a crash.

The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Nissan hasn’t come up with a fix yet. Owners will be notified in March with an interim letter telling them not to attach anything else to the key ring. Then they’ll get another letter telling them to take their SUVs in for repairs. The automaker says owners with keys that won’t stay in the open position should contact their dealers.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expenda...
Associated Press

Tom Sizemore’s family ‘deciding end of life matters’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than a week after Tom Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm, a representative says the actor’s family is “now deciding end of life matters.” “Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision,” Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago said in a statement issued […]
10 hours ago
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit...
Associated Press

Northern Ireland confronts compromise in post-Brexit deal

Britain and the European Union have reached a new agreement on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, raising hopes that more than six years of wrangling over the U.K.’s departure from the bloc may finally come to an end. The deal, announced Monday by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is designed to replace existing rules […]
10 hours ago
An ironworker guides a beam during construction of a municipal building in Norristown, Pa., Wednesd...
Associated Press

US economy sending mixed signals: Here’s what it all means

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maybe it was just too good to be true. For a few weeks in late January and early February, the U.S. economy seemed to have reached a rare sweet spot. Inflation was steadily slowing from painful heights. And growth and hiring remained surprisingly sturdy despite ever-higher interest rates imposed by the Federal […]
10 hours ago
Priscilla Molina creates a custom signature in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Molina desi...
Associated Press

Hate your signature? Try plastic surgery for autographs

NEW YORK (AP) — Doctors, lawyers, celebrities: There’s a new cosmetic surgery, of sorts, that has snared them all. By that, we mean handing over money to hire a calligrapher for a fresh take on writing one’s own name in cursive. With a pen or another writing implement. On paper. A corner of TikTok, Instagram […]
10 hours ago
Small and medium business traders and other demonstrators carry banners as they protest asking the ...
Associated Press

Popular China-linked store stirs debate amid Kenya inflation

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Hundreds of Kenyan traders protested Tuesday in the capital, Nairobi, over a popular new Chinese-affiliated shop selling goods they say undercut their businesses. But some people pinched by inflation accused the locals of offering the same goods at higher prices. There have been tensions from time to time in Kenya, East […]
10 hours ago
Bags are displayed in the window of a Kate Spade store in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. On T...
Associated Press

Consumer confidence slips again in February

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer confidence dipped for the second straight month as stubborn inflation and anxiety over a potentially slowing economy weighed on Americans. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index slipped to 102.9 in February, from a reading of 106 in January. The business research group’s present situation index — which […]
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine