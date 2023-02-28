Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Italy: Migrants paid 8,000 euros each for ‘voyage of death’

Feb 28, 2023, 4:57 AM | Updated: 5:05 am
Firefighters search among debris washed ashore by sea at a beach near Cutro, southern Italy, Monday...

Firefighters search among debris washed ashore by sea at a beach near Cutro, southern Italy, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. The death toll has risen to 62 in the migrant tragedy off Italy’s southern coast after rescue crews recovered three more bodies. Dozens more were believed to be missing. Children were among the dead after a wooden boat broke up in stormy seas on the reefs near the Calabrian coast on Sunday. At least 80 people survived but more were feared dead. (Giovanni Isolino/LaPresse via AP)

(Giovanni Isolino/LaPresse via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CROTONE, Italy (AP) — Rescue teams pulled another body from the sea on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from Italy’s latest migration tragedy to 64, as prosecutors identified suspected smugglers who allegedly charged 8,000 euros (nearly $8,500) each for the “voyage of death” from Turkey to Italy.

Premier Giorgia Meloni sent a letter to European leaders demanding quick action to respond to the migration crisis, insisting that only way to deal with it seriously and humanely is to stop migrants from risking their lives on dangerous sea crossings.

“The point is, the more people who set off, the more people risk dying,” she told RAI state television late Monday.

At least 64 people, including eight children, died when their overcrowded wooden boat slammed into the shoals just a few hundred meters off Italy’s Calabrian coast and broke apart early Sunday in rough seas. Eighty people survived, but dozens more are feared dead since survivors indicated the boat had carried about 170 people when it set off last week from Izmir, Turkey.

Aid groups at the scene have said many of the passengers hailed from Afghanistan, including entire families, as well as from Pakistan, Syria and Iraq. Rescue teams pulled one body from the sea on Tuesday morning, bringing the death toll to 64, said Andrea Mortato, of the firefighter divers unit.

Crotone prosecutor Giuseppe Capoccia confirmed investigators had identified three suspected smugglers, a Turk and two Pakistani nationals. A second Turk is believed to have escaped or died in the wreck.

Italy’s customs police said in a statement that crossing organizers charged 8,000 euros (around $8,500) each for the “voyage of death.”

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi pushed back strongly at suggestions that the rescue was delayed or affected by government policy discouraging aid groups from staying at sea to rescue migrants.

The EU border agency Frontex has said its aircraft spotted the boat off Crotone late Saturday and alerted Italian authorities. Italy sent out two patrol vessels, but they had to turn back because of the poor weather. The rescue operation then went out early Sunday after the boat had splintered.

“There was no delay,” Piantedosi said. “Everything possible was done in absolutely prohibitive sea conditions.”

Meloni’s right-wing government, which swept elections last year in part on promises to crack down on migration, has concentrated on complicating efforts by humanitarian boats to make multiple rescues in the central Mediterranean by assigning them ports of disembarkation along Italy’s northern coasts. That means the vessels need more time to return to the sea after bringing migrants aboard and taking them safely to shore.

Piantedosi recalled to Corriere della Sera that aid groups don’t normally operate in the area of Sunday’s shipwreck, which occurred off the Calabrian coast in the Ionian Sea. Rather, the aid groups tend to operate in the central Mediterranean, rescuing migrants who set off from Libya or Tunisia.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

People take part in a candle light vigil for the victims of a migrant boat that broke apart in rough seas, in Crotone, southern Italy, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. The death toll has risen to 62 in the migrant tragedy off Italy's southern coast after rescue crews recovered three more bodies. Dozens more were believed to be missing. (AP Photo/Valeria Ferraro) People take part in a candlelight vigil for the victims of a migrant boat that broke apart in rough seas, in Crotone, southern Italy, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. The death toll has risen to 62 in the migrant tragedy off Italy's southern coast after rescue crews recovered three more bodies. Dozens more were believed to be missing. Children were among the dead after a wooden boat broke up in stormy seas on the reefs near the Calabrian coast on Sunday. At least 80 people survived but more were feared dead. (AP Photo/Valeria Ferraro) People leave flowers during a candlelight vigil for the victims of a migrant boat that broke apart in rough seas, in Crotone, southern Italy, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. The death toll has risen to 62 in the migrant tragedy off Italy's southern coast after rescue crews recovered three more bodies. Dozens more were believed to be missing. Children were among the dead after a wooden boat broke up in stormy seas on the reefs near the Calabrian coast on Sunday. At least 80 people survived but more were feared dead. (AP Photo/Valeria Ferraro) Italian Financial Police officers stand next a tent with the body of a victim from Sunday's shipwreck off the Calabrian coast, in Cutro, southern Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Rescue crews searched by sea and air for the dozens of people believed still missing from a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast that drove home once again the desperate and dangerous crossings of migrants seeking to reach Europe. (AP Photo/Valeria Ferraro) Italian Financial Police officer stands next a tent with the body of a victim from Sunday's shipwreck off the Calabrian coast, in Cutro, southern Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Rescue crews searched by sea and air for the dozens of people believed still missing from a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast that drove home once again the desperate and dangerous crossings of migrants seeking to reach Europe. (AP Photo/Valeria Ferraro) A priest, left, reads a prayer for a body victim from Sunday's shipwreck off the Calabrian coast, in Cutro, southern Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Rescue crews searched by sea and air for the dozens of people believed still missing from a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast that drove home once again the desperate and dangerous crossings of migrants seeking to reach Europe. (AP Photo/Valeria Ferraro) A view of a tent with the body of a victim from Sunday's shipwreck off the Calabrian coast, in Cutro, southern Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Rescue crews searched by sea and air for the dozens of people believed still missing from a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast that drove home once again the desperate and dangerous crossings of migrants seeking to reach Europe. (AP Photo/Valeria Ferraro) Rescue crews search for people believed still missing from a migrant shipwreck close to a beach near Cutro, southern Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Rescue crews searched by sea and air for the dozens of people believed still missing from a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast that drove home once again the desperate and dangerous crossings of migrants seeking to reach Europe. (AP Photo/Valeria Ferraro) Italian Coast Guard officer stands close to a beach near Cutro, southern Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Rescue crews searched by sea and air for the dozens of people believed still missing from a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast that drove home once again the desperate and dangerous crossings of migrants seeking to reach Europe. (AP Photo/Valeria Ferraro) Firefighters search among debris washed ashore by sea at a beach near Cutro, southern Italy, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. The death toll has risen to 62 in the migrant tragedy off Italy’s southern coast after rescue crews recovered three more bodies. Dozens more were believed to be missing. Children were among the dead after a wooden boat broke up in stormy seas on the reefs near the Calabrian coast on Sunday. At least 80 people survived but more were feared dead. (Giovanni Isolino/LaPresse via AP)

AP

People, some wearing face masks visit the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. ...
Associated Press

China says it’s been ‘open and transparent’ on COVID origins

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday said it has been “open and transparent” in the search for the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and dismissed U.S. criticism as politicizing the issue. China had “shared the most data and research results on virus tracing and made important contributions to global virus tracing research,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson […]
5 hours ago
Associated Press

Target issues tepid outlook after a 43% profit drop in 4Q

NEW YORK (AP) — Target reported on Tuesday a 43% drop in profits and a slight uptick in sales for the holiday quarter, reflecting the discounter’s ongoing challenges of cautious consumer spending and its own higher costs. The fiscal fourth-quarter results beat retail industry analysts’ expectations. But the Minneapolis discounter issued a cautious outlook for […]
5 hours ago
FILE - Presidential candidate Nikos Christodoulides greets his supporters after casting his vote du...
Associated Press

Cyprus’ new president says country on firm Western footing

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ new president affirmed the island nation’s Western foreign policy orientation as a member of the European Union that seeks to further strengthen its bonds with the U.S. and stands firmly with others on “the side of justice” to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine. Speaking after taking his oath of office […]
5 hours ago
Marty Cooper, the inventor of first commercial mobile phone, poses for the press with a Motorola Dy...
Associated Press

Father of cellphone sees dark side but also hope in new tech

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Holding the bulky brick cellphone he’s credited with inventing 50 years ago, Martin Cooper thinks about the future. Little did he know when he made the first call on a New York City street from a thick gray prototype that our world — and our information — would come to be […]
5 hours ago
FILE - Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Wash...
Associated Press

Commerce Dept. issuing aid to build computer chip plants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department is opening the application process for computer chip manufacturers to access $39 billion in government support to build new factories and expand production. The funding is part of the CHIPS and Science Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last August. Grants, loans and loan guarantees are meant […]
5 hours ago
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Sponsored Content by Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Italy: Migrants paid 8,000 euros each for ‘voyage of death’