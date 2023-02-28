Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

China says it’s been ‘open and transparent’ on COVID origins

Feb 28, 2023, 4:47 AM | Updated: 6:05 am
People, some wearing face masks visit the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. ...

People, some wearing face masks visit the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Visitors flock to the tourist sites in cities in China after authorities lifted all bans on public gatherings from the outbreak of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday said it has been “open and transparent” in the search for the origins of COVID-19, after questions about how the pandemic began received new attention.

Most recently, the U.S. Department of Energy assessed with “low confidence” that the pandemic that was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 began with the leak of a virus from a lab. The report hasn’t been made public.

China had “shared the most data and research results on virus tracing and made important contributions to global virus tracing research,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning Mao told reporters at a daily briefing.

“Politicizing the issue of virus tracing will not smear China but will only damage the U.S.’s own credibility,” Mao said, in response to complaints from U.S. officials and members of Congress that China has not been entirely cooperative.

Her comments came amid continuing questions about how the virus that has killed more than 6.8 million people worldwide first emerged.

Others in the U.S. intelligence community disagree with the U.S. Energy Department assessment of the lab leak, citing differing opinions within the government. “There is just not an intelligence community consensus,” John Kirby, the spokesman for the National Security Council, said Monday.

The DOE conclusion was first reported over the weekend in the Wall Street Journal, which said the classified report was based on new intelligence and noted in an update to a 2021 document. The DOE oversees a national network of labs in the U.S.

White House officials on Monday declined to confirm press reports about the assessment.

In 2021, officials released an intelligence report summary that said four members of the U.S. intelligence community believed with low confidence that the virus was first transmitted from an animal to a human, and a fifth believed with moderate confidence that the first human infection was linked to a lab.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. The White House is givi...
Associated Press

Why TikTok is being banned for some government employees

The White House is giving U.S. federal agencies 30 days to delete popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices amid growing concerns about security. Canada announced a similar ban. Congress, the White House itself and more than half of U.S. states had already banned TikTok amid concerns that China could use […]
6 hours ago
FILE - Grey clouds cover the sky over a building of the Credit Suisse bank in Zurich, Switzerland, ...
Associated Press

Swiss regulator: Credit Suisse made ‘serious breach’ of law

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss regulators have found that Credit Suisse made a “serious breach” of law in connection with a now-bankrupt firm linked to Australian financier Lex Greensill and have opened a probe that could lead to penalties against four former bank managers. Switzerland’s financial markets authority, FINMA, said Tuesday that it has concluded enforcement […]
6 hours ago
Associated Press

Millennial Money: New parents’ finances need nurturing too

When you’re caring for a newborn, it can be hard enough to carve out time to shower, let alone stay on top of money tasks. In the fog of sleep deprivation, you may miss a bill payment or impulse-buy random things online to help with infant care. Suddenly, your credit scores are down and your […]
6 hours ago
Firefighters search among debris washed ashore by sea at a beach near Cutro, southern Italy, Monday...
Associated Press

Italy: Migrants paid 8,000 euros each for ‘voyage of death’

CROTONE, Italy (AP) — Rescue teams pulled another body from the sea on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from Italy’s latest migration tragedy to 64, as prosecutors identified suspected smugglers who allegedly charged 8,000 euros (nearly $8,500) each for the “voyage of death” from Turkey to Italy. Premier Giorgia Meloni sent a letter to European […]
6 hours ago
Associated Press

Target issues tepid outlook after a 43% profit drop in 4Q

NEW YORK (AP) — Target reported on Tuesday a 43% drop in profits and a slight uptick in sales for the holiday quarter, reflecting the discounter’s ongoing challenges of cautious consumer spending and its own higher costs. The Minneapolis discounter issued a cautious outlook for the year as inflation squeezes household budgets. But the fiscal […]
6 hours ago
FILE - Presidential candidate Nikos Christodoulides greets his supporters after casting his vote du...
Associated Press

Cyprus’ new president says country on firm Western footing

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ new president affirmed the island nation’s Western foreign policy orientation as a member of the European Union that seeks to further strengthen its bonds with the U.S. and stands firmly with others on “the side of justice” to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine. Speaking after taking his oath of office […]
6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
China says it’s been ‘open and transparent’ on COVID origins